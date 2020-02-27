Wembley Stadium Reveals Record Concert Season

Wembley Stadium secured its best year on record in 2019 by earning monumental concert figures. The London landmark bested itself by hosting concerts from...

Wembley Stadium secured its best year on record in 2019 by earning monumental concert figures.

The London landmark bested itself by hosting concerts from 38 acts and brought in more than 855,000 music fans, Pollstar reports. Overall, the stadium’s total gross from these shows was a staggering $102 million.

“Commercially, all shows sold extremely well,” Wembley Stadium senior commercial manager James Taylor revealed to Pollstar. “Our new hospitality facilities sold very strongly for all of the shows with great feedback from fans and some new F&B improvements were also in place. All in all, it was an extremely strong summer of music for Wembley.”

June was by far the venue’s most successful month as far as best-selling concert gigs. K-pop powerhouse BTS kicked off the month with a two-night stint that drew nearly 115,000 tickets and grossed $13.5 million. Weeks later, U.K.’s own Spice Girls brought the power to Wembley with a three-night engagement that Taylor called “the standout moment of the summer.”

“The girls just didn’t want to leave the stage, and who knows if we will see them on stage together again,” Taylor noted. “This was another iconic Wembley moment and will forever be etched in the stadium’s history.”

Wembley’s strong run in June continued all the way through to the final days of the month when Pink brought her Beautiful Trauma tour to London. The singer sold out her two-night run at the 90,000-seat venue and grossed $16.5 million.

The summer concert season was further strengthened by shows from perennial top-sellers like Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac, among others.

Looking ahead at its 2020 event schedule, Wembley Stadium is poised for another strong year. In addition to its many sporting events, the venue has already booked U.K. natives Westlife and will welcome back The Eagles for back-to-back nights on their Hotel California Tour.