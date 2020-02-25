Minnesota Wild To Host St. Louis Blues In 2021 NHL Winter Classic

The 2021 NHL Winter Classic is set. The NHL announced that the current Stanley Cup champions St. Louis Blues will take on host team...

The 2021 NHL Winter Classic is set. The NHL announced that the current Stanley Cup champions St. Louis Blues will take on host team Minnesota Wild in the annual match-up on January 1, 2021.

Minnesota was revealed to be the host of the game last month, though fans had to wait with bated breath to find out who the Wild would face at Target Field. The Blues were a quick contender that came to mind thanks to their trailblazing comeback last season that saw them go from the bottom of the standings to hoisting Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Given that the Wild were previously announced to be hosting the game, fans have already taken the opportunity to score tickets. With the Blues now confirmed as Minnesota’s opponent, the NHL announced that Blues ticket quantities and sale information will be available at a later date. St. Louis season ticket holders will also have an opportunity to purchase Winter Classic tickets based on availability.

Each team has appeared in a stadium outing in recent years, however, this marks the first NHL Winter Classic appearance for the Wild. Their lone outdoor game occurred in 2016 when they hosted the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL Stadium Series. That clash took place at US Bank Stadium, making next year’s Classic the first time a pro hockey game will take over Target Field. Meanwhile, St. Louis will contest their second NHL Winter Classic in 2021. The reigning league champions previously hosted the 2017 Winter Classic and earned a home win over the Blackhawks at Busch Stadium.

While the 2021 NHL Winter Classic will feature two teams that are no stranger to outdoor games, next year’s Stadium Series puts the Carolina Hurricanes in the spotlight for their first outdoor bout. Carolina will become the first Southeastern NHL team to host an outdoor regular season game when the Stadium Series invades Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium.