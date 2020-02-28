Neil Peart Tribute Concert Planned In Drummer’s Hometown

The family of Neil Peart will honor the late Rush drummer with a tribute concert this spring in his Canadian hometown. “A Night For...

The family of Neil Peart will honor the late Rush drummer with a tribute concert this spring in his Canadian hometown.

“A Night For Neil – The Neil Peart Memorial Celebration” will take place May 16 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ontario and benefit local hospitals and cancer centers, as well as Overtime Angels, which helps provide financial assistance to those overlooked by larger social services agencies.

“We are grateful for the team that Overtime Angels is assembling,” said the late rocker’s parents, Glen and Betty Peart. “We are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organizations that are close to our hearts.”

The event will feature performances from “a wide array of world-class musicians,” per a press release. In addition, guest speakers are lined up to honor Peart, who died in January at 67 after a battle with brain cancer. However, participating artists are yet to be announced.

“A Night For Neil” will come days before Primus pays homage to Rush on their A Tribute To Kings Tour. The metal group recently revealed that their upcoming tour, which launches May 26 in Texas, will celebrate Rush by playing their 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in its entirety.

Tickets for the Neil Peart tribute concert start at $49 and go on sale February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

