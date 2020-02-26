Rage Against the Machine, Black Keys Concerts Lead Thursday Onsales

Rage Against the Machine and the Black Keys are among bands with tickets on sale Thursday. Rage Against the Machine recently announced another round...

Rage Against the Machine and the Black Keys are among bands with tickets on sale Thursday. Rage Against the Machine recently announced another round of reunion dates. Additional shows in Glendale, East Troy and two New York City dates will go on sale tomorrow. The rap-rock pioneers announced their reunion late last year, with their first tour in nearly a decade kicking off next month. The Black Keys recently announced another tour to support their recent record Let’s Rock. Syracuse, Tampa and Charlotte dates are among the 17 shows going on presale Thursday.

Several of The Weeknd’s summer shows will go on presale tomorrow as well, along with Brad Paisley’s Chula Vista and Alpharetta concerts. Tool announced another run of shows as well, with their San Francisco and Winnipeg performances going on presale tomorrow. Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk will take their 3D shows on the road once again this summer, with tickets to most shows on sale Thursday as well.

Several comedy shows are going on sale Thursday as well. Former late-night host Jay Leno will perform in Vegas in May, with tickets on presale tomorrow. Joe Rogan’s Sacred Clown tour will release presales to seven shows on Thursday as well. Kathleen Madigan’s Las Vegas show will also go on presale, along with four shows on Iliza Shlesinger’s Forever tour.

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire just announced their Miraculous Supernatural dates, with 10 shows on presale Thursday. Luke Combs’ Dallas and Boston shows on his What You See Is What You Get tour will also go on presale. OV7 will celebrate their 30th anniversary in Mexico City in May, with tickets on sale tomorrow as well.

Additional tickets up-for-grabs tomorrow include the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Chris Stapleton’s Nashville show and JoJo’s Good To Know tour.

Scroll down for our full breakdown of tickets on sale Thursday.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday February 27, 2020

Presale

Event Venue City Date Seller ‘A Pizza Me’ Adore Delano Live The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles Wednesday, April 29, 2020 AXS Against Me! + Baroness The Observatory Santa Ana Sunday, May 17, 2020 TMUSA April Foolishness Microsoft Theater Los Angeles Saturday, April 4, 2020 AXS Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, December 26, 2020 TMUSA Black Flag Neptune Theatre Seattle Tuesday, August 18, 2020 TMUSA Brad Paisley Tour 2020 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista Sunday, May 17, 2020 LIVN Chippendales ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield Sunday, May 10, 2020 TMUSA Chris Janson Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno Friday, April 3, 2020 TMUSA Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Thursday, September 3, 2020 TMUSA David Bisbal San Jose Civic San Jose Friday, November 6, 2020 TMUSA David Bromberg Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Monday, August 10, 2020 TMUSA Duke Dumont Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles Friday, May 8, 2020 AXS Eric Lapointe Avenir Centre Moncton Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA Four Tet Live with Lighting By Squidsoup Hollywood Palladium Hollywood Tuesday, October 27, 2020 LIVN Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons San Jose Civic San Jose Sunday, October 11, 2020 TMUSA Gogol Bordello The Wiltern Los Angeles Saturday, May 23, 2020 LIVN Iliza Shlesinger Paramount Theatre-Oakland Oakland Saturday, October 24, 2020 TMUSA Iliza: The Forever Tour Paramount Theatre Seattle Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA JSTJR Hollywood Palladium Hollywood Saturday, April 25, 2020 LIVN Jay Leno Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA JoJo – good to know tour House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless San Diego Thursday, April 30, 2020 LIVN Joe Bonamassa Greek Theatre Los Angeles Saturday, August 1, 2020 TMUSA Joe Bonamassa San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA Joe Bonamassa San Jose Civic San Jose Tuesday, August 4, 2020 TMUSA Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Save Mart Center Fresno Friday, December 4, 2020 TMUSA Kathleen Madigan Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Sunday, September 6, 2020 TMUSA Kraftwerk 3-D Balboa Theatre San Diego Thursday, June 25, 2020 TMUSA Matute Hollywood Palladium Hollywood Thursday, April 23, 2020 LIVN Mike Epps Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA Miranda Lambert ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield Sunday, April 19, 2020 TMUSA Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Wednesday, July 1, 2020 TMUSA Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA Rage Against the Machine Gila River Arena Glendale Wednesday, April 1, 2020 TMUSA Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Rogers Arena Vancouver Tuesday, July 7, 2020 TMUSA Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento Friday, July 17, 2020 TMUSA The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine Saturday, July 11, 2020 LIVN The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista Sunday, July 12, 2020 LIVN The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour White River Amphitheatre Auburn Tuesday, July 7, 2020 LIVN The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley Berkeley Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd STAPLES Center Los Angeles Friday, August 14, 2020 AXS The Weeknd STAPLES Center Los Angeles Saturday, August 15, 2020 AXS The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Honda Center Anaheim Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Tacoma Dome Tacoma Saturday, August 1, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Moda Center Portland Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Rogers Arena Vancouver Thursday, June 11, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver SAP Center at San Jose San Jose Tuesday, August 4, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Golden 1 Center Sacramento Thursday, August 6, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Oakland Arena Oakland Monday, August 3, 2020 TMUSA They Might Be Giants Bowery Ballroom New York Friday, September 11, 2020 EBRITE They Might Be Giants Bowery Ballroom New York Saturday, September 12, 2020 EBRITE They Might Be Giants Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego Sunday, October 11, 2020 TMUSA They Might Be Giants Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA They Might Be Giants Commodore Ballroom Vancouver Thursday, October 1, 2020 TMUSA Tool Chase Center SAN FRANCISCO Tuesday, June 23, 2020 TMUSA Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista Friday, October 23, 2020 LIVN Mogwai Roundhouse London Wednesday, February 17, 2021 TMUK Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase The O2 London Sunday, December 6, 2020 AXS The Weeknd – VIP Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUK Ben Elton – Live 2020 The Opera House Wellington Wellington Tuesday, May 12, 2020 TMNZ Boney James Florida Theatre Jacksonville Friday, September 18, 2020 OTHER Against Me! and Baroness with special guest Drug Church Mercury Ballroom Louisville Wednesday, May 27, 2020 LIVN All That Remains Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless Cincinnati Thursday, April 30, 2020 LIVN Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN The Santander Performing Arts Center Reading Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA Anthony Hamilton The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Armor For Sleep – 15 Years of What To Do When You Are Dead The Shelter Detroit Thursday, August 13, 2020 LIVN Boney James The Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA Brad Paisley Tour 2020 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta Friday, June 19, 2020 LIVN Candice Guardinos Italian Bred New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA Car Seat Headrest Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Tuesday, June 9, 2020 AXS Car Seat Headrest Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Thursday, June 11, 2020 AXS Chicano Batman The National Richmond Friday, June 26, 2020 AXS Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Gramercy Theatre New York Monday, September 21, 2020 LIVN Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour The Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket Wireless Philadelphia Tuesday, September 29, 2020 LIVN Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Aura Portland Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA Colin Jost Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta Saturday, June 20, 2020 LIVN Daughtry Acoustic Trio Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA David Spade MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA Dion Keswick Theatre Glenside Saturday, August 15, 2020 AXS Dokken + Lynch Mob MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield Sunday, October 18, 2020 TMUSA EOB ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona Montreal Tuesday, June 2, 2020 TMUSA Ed OBrien The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Sunday, May 31, 2020 TMUSA FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta Friday, September 11, 2020 TMUSA Gilberto Santa Rosa – Caminalo Tour With Tito Nieves And Joey Vega The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA Gondwana & E.N. Young – Lions Tour Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA Iliza: The Forever Tour The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia Friday, October 9, 2020 LIVN India.Arie Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta Friday, May 22, 2020 LIVN Jamey Johnson Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis Thursday, July 30, 2020 LIVN Jamey Johnson Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA Jamey Johnson North Charleston Performing Arts Center North Charleston Wednesday, May 6, 2020 TMUSA Jamey Johnson Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Akron Civic Theatre Akron Thursday, May 28, 2020 TMUSA JoJo Terminal 5 New York Thursday, May 14, 2020 AXS JoJo Royale Boston Tuesday, May 19, 2020 AXS JoJo – good to know tour Union Transfer Philadelphia Wednesday, May 20, 2020 ETIX JoJo – good to know tour House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless Cleveland Saturday, May 23, 2020 LIVN JoJo – good to know tour Saint Andrews Hall Detroit Thursday, May 28, 2020 LIVN JoJo – good to know tour The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless Silver Spring Sunday, May 17, 2020 LIVN Joe Rogan TD Garden Boston Saturday, October 10, 2020 TMUSA Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia Saturday, August 29, 2020 LIVN Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville Saturday, May 30, 2020 LIVN Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Amalie Arena Tampa Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Spectrum Center Charlotte Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA Justin Hayward Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach Monday, April 13, 2020 TMUSA King Buzzo Great Scott Allston Sunday, June 7, 2020 AXS Le Butcherettes Taft Theatre Cincinnati Monday, April 27, 2020 TMUSA Leonid & Friends MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield Sunday, July 12, 2020 TMUSA Lotus Land – A Tribute To Rush Aura Portland Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour TD Garden Boston Friday, December 4, 2020 TMUSA Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA Michael Franti & Spearhead Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia Wednesday, June 24, 2020 LIVN Michael Franti & Spearhead The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY Port Chester Tuesday, June 23, 2020 TMUSA Motionless In White The National Richmond Friday, May 15, 2020 AXS Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour The Queen Wilmington Saturday, May 16, 2020 LIVN Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless North Myrtle Beach Saturday, May 9, 2020 LIVN Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour The Ritz Raleigh Sunday, May 10, 2020 LIVN NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in New York Madison Square Garden New York Friday, June 5, 2020 TMUSA New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia Friday, September 11, 2020 TMUSA New Years Day Chameleon Club Lancaster Wednesday, April 29, 2020 TMUSA One Night of Queen Aura Portland Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia Tuesday, September 15, 2020 TMUSA Piff the Magic Dragon The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem Friday, September 18, 2020 TMUSA Poison The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket Wednesday, August 12, 2020 TMUSA RUFUS WAINWRIGHT – Unfollow The Rules Tour 2020 The Paramount Huntington Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA Rainbow Kitten Surprise The NorVa Norfolk Thursday, June 18, 2020 AXS Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Budweiser Stage Toronto Monday, July 27, 2020 TMUSA Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys MECU Pavilion Baltimore Friday, August 7, 2020 LIVN Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Skyline Stage at the Mann Philadelphia Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus Tuesday, July 28, 2020 TMUSA Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys The Masquerade Music Park Atlanta Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys RBC Echo Beach Toronto Wednesday, August 5, 2020 TMUSA Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys STAGE AE Pittsburgh Wednesday, July 29, 2020 TMUSA Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA Saliva Starland Ballroom Sayreville Friday, July 17, 2020 AXS Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Ruoff Music Center Noblesville Friday, July 10, 2020 LIVN Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta Wednesday, August 26, 2020 LIVN Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh Saturday, August 15, 2020 LIVN Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston Thursday, August 6, 2020 TMUSA Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Centre Bell Montreal Tuesday, August 11, 2020 TMUSA Santana: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA Sheryl Crow MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield Tuesday, June 16, 2020 TMUSA Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary Saturday, August 29, 2020 TMUSA Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged With ASO Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta Friday, November 13, 2020 TMUSA Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020 S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown Thursday, July 23, 2020 LIVN Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020 PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte Saturday, August 1, 2020 LIVN Tedeschi Trucks Band The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA The Allman Betts Band Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall Sunday, June 21, 2020 EBRITE The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse Saturday, August 15, 2020 LIVN The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs Sunday, August 16, 2020 LIVN The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Xfinity Center Mansfield Friday, August 21, 2020 LIVN The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Tampa Friday, September 4, 2020 LIVN The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte Tuesday, September 1, 2020 LIVN The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Darlings Waterfront Pavilion Bangor Tuesday, August 18, 2020 TMUSA The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston Sunday, July 26, 2020 TMUSA The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Budweiser Stage Toronto Wednesday, August 12, 2020 TMUSA The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia Friday, August 28, 2020 TMUSA The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Dailys Place Jacksonville Sunday, September 6, 2020 TMUSA The Struts – Make It Big Tour 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Manhattan Square Rochester Thursday, June 25, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Barclays Center Brooklyn Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver TD Garden Boston Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Prudential Center Newark Tuesday, July 7, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver State Farm Arena Atlanta Thursday, July 16, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Capital One Arena Washington Monday, July 13, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Spectrum Center Charlotte Wednesday, July 15, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Centre Bell Montreal Thursday, July 2, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Madison Square Garden New York Thursday, September 3, 2020 TMUSA Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World Tour FirstOntario Concert Hall (Formerly Hamilton Place) Hamilton Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA Welcome to Night Vale with musical guest Erin McKeown New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark Sunday, September 27, 2020 TMUSA Whitesnake-The Flesh & Blood World Tour Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach Monday, August 24, 2020 TMUSA Who’s That Girl? Keswick Theatre Glenside Friday, July 31, 2020 AXS Wolfmother 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids Friday, June 12, 2020 LIVN #IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA Air Supply Peoria Civic Center Peoria Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA Bikini Kill Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday, September 16, 2020 TMUSA Black Jacket Symphony American Bank Center Selena Auditorium Corpus Christi Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUSA CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell Tour Folly Theater Kansas City Wednesday, September 9, 2020 TMUSA Captain Scott Kelly Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City Saturday, May 9, 2020 AXS Chris Stapletons All-American Roadshow Bridgestone Arena Nashville Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA Colin Jost Orpheum Theater Madison Wednesday, May 27, 2020 TMUSA David Bisbal Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas Sunday, October 25, 2020 TMUSA David Bisbal Gira En Tus Planes 2020 Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Thursday, October 29, 2020 LIVN Hamilton Leithauser Delmar Hall Saint Louis Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA Iliza: The Forever Tour Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sugar Land Sunday, August 23, 2020 TMUSA Imomsohard The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis Sunday, July 12, 2020 TMUSA Jackie Venson The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston Houston Saturday, April 25, 2020 LIVN Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA JoJo First Avenue Minneapolis Saturday, May 30, 2020 ETIX JoJo – good to know tour House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Tuesday, May 5, 2020 LIVN Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour BOK Center Tulsa Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA Josh Turner SumTur Amphitheater Papillion Sunday, September 20, 2020 TMUSA Josh Turner McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA King Buzzo Featuring Trevor Dunn Riot Room Kansas City Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA Lee Brice United Wireless Arena Dodge City Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour American Airlines Center Dallas Friday, September 25, 2020 TMUSA Nick Lowes Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets Delmar Hall Saint Louis Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Vetter Stone Amphitheater Mankato Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA Nitty Gritty Dirt Band SumTur Amphitheater Papillion Thursday, August 13, 2020 TMUSA OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Saturday, September 26, 2020 LIVN Patty Griffin & Mavis Staples The Pageant St Louis Tuesday, May 5, 2020 TMUSA Pony Bradshaw Riot Room Kansas City Sunday, March 22, 2020 TMUSA Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Brandt Centre – Evraz Place Regina Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Treasure Island Amphitheater Welch Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA Ronnie Milsap City Hall Live Brandon Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO Maryland Heights Tuesday, July 7, 2020 LIVN Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds Milwaukee Sunday, July 12, 2020 TMUSA Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Bridgestone Arena Nashville Tuesday, August 25, 2020 TMUSA Scary Mommy Rialto Square Theatre Joliet Thursday, May 14, 2020 TMUSA Styx Ryman Auditorium Nashville Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMUSA The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Friday, October 16, 2020 LIVN The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO Maryland Heights Tuesday, July 21, 2020 LIVN The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver United Center Chicago Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul Monday, June 22, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Enterprise Center St Louis Tuesday, August 25, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver American Airlines Center Dallas Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Dickies Arena Fort Worth Thursday, August 20, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Bell MTS Place Winnipeg Wednesday, June 17, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Bridgestone Arena Nashville Wednesday, August 26, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver BOK Center Tulsa Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver AT&T Center San Antonio Wednesday, August 19, 2020 TMUSA They Might Be Giants House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Saturday, October 24, 2020 LIVN Tool Bell MTS Place Winnipeg Thursday, June 4, 2020 TMUSA Tracy Lawrence Family Arena Saint Charles Friday, June 19, 2020 TMUSA Tyler Henry – Hollywood Medium Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA Whitesnake Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Monday, August 31, 2020 LIVN blink-182 American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds Milwaukee Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA lliza: The Forever Tour The Chicago Theatre Chicago Sunday, November 21, 2021 TMUSA David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center El Paso Sunday, November 1, 2020 TMUSA Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020: Rebelution + Special Guests Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix Thursday, August 13, 2020 LIVN Primus Mission Ballroom Denver Tuesday, August 4, 2020 AXS Rage Against the Machine Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy Saturday, July 11, 2020 LIVN Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Pepsi Center Denver Wednesday, July 1, 2020 TMUSA The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City Tuesday, July 14, 2020 LIVN The Buttertones Fonda Theatre Los Angeles Thursday, May 28, 2020 AXS The Buttertones The Observatory Santa Ana Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Rogers Place Edmonton Sunday, June 14, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Gila River Arena Glendale Tuesday, August 11, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Pepsi Center Denver Monday, July 27, 2020 TMUSA Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach Thursday, September 17, 2020 LIVN

General On Sale