Rage Against the Machine, Black Keys Concerts Lead Thursday Onsales

Onsales February 26, 2020 Schae Beaudoin 0

Rage Against the Machine and the Black Keys are among bands with tickets on sale Thursday. Rage Against the Machine recently announced another round of reunion dates. Additional shows in Glendale, East Troy and two New York City dates will go on sale tomorrow. The rap-rock pioneers announced their reunion late last year, with their first tour in nearly a decade kicking off next month. The Black Keys recently announced another tour to support their recent record Let’s Rock. Syracuse, Tampa and Charlotte dates are among the 17 shows going on presale Thursday.

Several of The Weeknd’s summer shows will go on presale tomorrow as well, along with Brad Paisley’s Chula Vista and Alpharetta concerts. Tool announced another run of shows as well, with their San Francisco and Winnipeg performances going on presale tomorrow. Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk will take their 3D shows on the road once again this summer, with tickets to most shows on sale Thursday as well. 

Several comedy shows are going on sale Thursday as well. Former late-night host Jay Leno will perform in Vegas in May, with tickets on presale tomorrow. Joe Rogan’s Sacred Clown tour will release presales to seven shows on Thursday as well. Kathleen Madigan’s Las Vegas show will also go on presale, along with four shows on Iliza Shlesinger’s Forever tour. 

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire just announced their Miraculous Supernatural dates, with 10 shows on presale Thursday. Luke Combs’ Dallas and Boston shows on his What You See Is What You Get tour will also go on presale. OV7 will celebrate their 30th anniversary in Mexico City in May, with tickets on sale tomorrow as well. 

Additional tickets up-for-grabs tomorrow include the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Chris Stapleton’s Nashville show and JoJo’s Good To Know tour.

Scroll down for our full breakdown of tickets on sale Thursday. 

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday February 27, 2020

Presale

Event VenueCityDateSeller
‘A Pizza Me’ Adore Delano LiveThe Theatre at Ace HotelLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
Against Me! + BaronessThe ObservatorySanta AnaSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
April FoolishnessMicrosoft TheaterLos AngelesSaturday, April 4, 2020AXS
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, December 26, 2020TMUSA
Black FlagNeptune TheatreSeattleTuesday, August 18, 2020TMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreChula VistaSunday, May 17, 2020LIVN
Chippendalesilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Chris JansonGrand Sierra Resort and CasinoRenoFriday, April 3, 2020TMUSA
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoThursday, September 3, 2020TMUSA
David BisbalSan Jose CivicSan JoseFriday, November 6, 2020TMUSA
David BrombergNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoMonday, August 10, 2020TMUSA
Duke DumontShrine Expo HallLos AngelesFriday, May 8, 2020AXS
Eric LapointeAvenir CentreMonctonSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Four Tet Live with Lighting By SquidsoupHollywood PalladiumHollywoodTuesday, October 27, 2020LIVN
Frankie Valli & The Four SeasonsSan Jose CivicSan JoseSunday, October 11, 2020TMUSA
Gogol BordelloThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, May 23, 2020LIVN
Iliza ShlesingerParamount Theatre-OaklandOaklandSaturday, October 24, 2020TMUSA
Iliza: The Forever TourParamount TheatreSeattleSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
JSTJRHollywood PalladiumHollywoodSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
Jay LenoTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
JoJo – good to know tourHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Joe BonamassaGreek TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Joe BonamassaSan Diego Civic TheatreSan DiegoFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Joe BonamassaSan Jose CivicSan JoseTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourSave Mart CenterFresnoFriday, December 4, 2020TMUSA
Kathleen MadiganTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSunday, September 6, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DBalboa TheatreSan DiegoThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
MatuteHollywood PalladiumHollywoodThursday, April 23, 2020LIVN
Mike EppsGrand Sierra Resort and CasinoRenoSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Miranda Lambertilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUSA
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourHollywood BowlHollywoodFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
Rage Against the MachineGila River ArenaGlendaleWednesday, April 1, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainRogers ArenaVancouverTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysPapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvineSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourNorth Island Credit Union AmphitheatreChula VistaSunday, July 12, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourWhite River AmphitheatreAuburnTuesday, July 7, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourSunlight Supply AmphitheaterRidgefieldWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourGreek Theatre-U.C. BerkeleyBerkeleyFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
The WeekndSTAPLES CenterLos AngelesFriday, August 14, 2020AXS
The WeekndSTAPLES CenterLos AngelesSaturday, August 15, 2020AXS
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverHonda CenterAnaheimSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverTacoma DomeTacomaSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverModa CenterPortlandFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverRogers ArenaVancouverThursday, June 11, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverSAP Center at San JoseSan JoseTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverGolden 1 CenterSacramentoThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverOakland ArenaOaklandMonday, August 3, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsBowery BallroomNew YorkFriday, September 11, 2020EBRITE
They Might Be GiantsBowery BallroomNew YorkSaturday, September 12, 2020EBRITE
They Might Be GiantsHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoSunday, October 11, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsCommodore BallroomVancouverThursday, October 1, 2020TMUSA
ToolChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by PolarisNorth Island Credit Union AmphitheatreChula VistaFriday, October 23, 2020LIVN
MogwaiRoundhouseLondonWednesday, February 17, 2021TMUK
Basketball Hall of Fame London ShowcaseThe O2LondonSunday, December 6, 2020AXS
The Weeknd – VIPUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, October 15, 2020TMUK
Ben Elton – Live 2020The Opera House WellingtonWellingtonTuesday, May 12, 2020TMNZ
Boney JamesFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFriday, September 18, 2020OTHER
Against Me! and Baroness with special guest Drug ChurchMercury BallroomLouisvilleWednesday, May 27, 2020LIVN
All That RemainsBogarts presented by Cricket WirelessCincinnatiThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEENThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReadingSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Anthony HamiltonThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Armor For Sleep – 15 Years of What To Do When You Are DeadThe ShelterDetroitThursday, August 13, 2020LIVN
Boney JamesThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharettaFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Candice Guardinos Italian BredNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Car Seat HeadrestBrooklyn SteelBrooklynTuesday, June 9, 2020AXS
Car Seat HeadrestBrooklyn SteelBrooklynThursday, June 11, 2020AXS
Chicano BatmanThe NationalRichmondFriday, June 26, 2020AXS
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourGramercy TheatreNew YorkMonday, September 21, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourThe Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket WirelessPhiladelphiaTuesday, September 29, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourAuraPortlandSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
Colin JostTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Daughtry Acoustic TrioHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
David SpadeMGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfieldFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
DionKeswick TheatreGlensideSaturday, August 15, 2020AXS
Dokken + Lynch MobMGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfieldSunday, October 18, 2020TMUSA
EOBThÃ©Ã¢tre CoronaMontrealTuesday, June 2, 2020TMUSA
Ed OBrienThe Danforth Music HallTorontoSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World TourAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Caminalo Tour With Tito Nieves And Joey VegaThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Gondwana & E.N. Young – Lions TourPonte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra BeachSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Iliza: The Forever TourThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaFriday, October 9, 2020LIVN
India.ArieCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaFriday, May 22, 2020LIVN
Jamey JohnsonAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisThursday, July 30, 2020LIVN
Jamey JohnsonMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSterling HeightsFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Jamey JohnsonNorth Charleston Performing Arts CenterNorth CharlestonWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
Jamey JohnsonRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Jason Isbell & the 400 UnitAkron Civic TheatreAkronThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
JoJoTerminal 5New YorkThursday, May 14, 2020AXS
JoJoRoyaleBostonTuesday, May 19, 2020AXS
JoJo – good to know tourUnion TransferPhiladelphiaWednesday, May 20, 2020ETIX
JoJo – good to know tourHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessClevelandSaturday, May 23, 2020LIVN
JoJo – good to know tourSaint Andrews HallDetroitThursday, May 28, 2020LIVN
JoJo – good to know tourThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringSunday, May 17, 2020LIVN
Joe RoganTD GardenBostonSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaSaturday, August 29, 2020LIVN
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleSaturday, May 30, 2020LIVN
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourAmalie ArenaTampaFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourSpectrum CenterCharlotteSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Justin HaywardPonte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra BeachMonday, April 13, 2020TMUSA
King BuzzoGreat ScottAllstonSunday, June 7, 2020AXS
Le ButcherettesTaft TheatreCincinnatiMonday, April 27, 2020TMUSA
Leonid & FriendsMGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfieldSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Lotus Land – A Tribute To RushAuraPortlandSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourTD GardenBostonFriday, December 4, 2020TMUSA
Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony OrchestraAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony OrchestraAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Michael Franti & SpearheadTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphiaWednesday, June 24, 2020LIVN
Michael Franti & SpearheadThe Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NYPort ChesterTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Motionless In WhiteThe NationalRichmondFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
Motionless In White: The Black & Blue TourThe QueenWilmingtonSaturday, May 16, 2020LIVN
Motionless In White: The Black & Blue TourHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle BeachSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
Motionless In White: The Black & Blue TourThe RitzRaleighSunday, May 10, 2020LIVN
NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in New YorkMadison Square GardenNew YorkFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphiaFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
New Years DayChameleon ClubLancasterWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
One Night of QueenAuraPortlandSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbiaTuesday, September 15, 2020TMUSA
Piff the Magic DragonThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehemFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
PoisonThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketWednesday, August 12, 2020TMUSA
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT – Unfollow The Rules Tour 2020The ParamountHuntingtonSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Rainbow Kitten SurpriseThe NorVaNorfolkThursday, June 18, 2020AXS
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainBudweiser StageTorontoMonday, July 27, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysMECU PavilionBaltimoreFriday, August 7, 2020LIVN
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysSkyline Stage at the MannPhiladelphiaSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysEXPRESS LIVE!ColumbusTuesday, July 28, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysThe Masquerade Music ParkAtlantaSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysRBC Echo BeachTorontoWednesday, August 5, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysSTAGE AEPittsburghWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysThe Rooftop at Pier 17New YorkFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
SalivaStarland BallroomSayrevilleFriday, July 17, 2020AXS
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourRuoff Music CenterNoblesvilleFriday, July 10, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourCellairis Amphitheatre at LakewoodAtlantaWednesday, August 26, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourNorthwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantaghSaturday, August 15, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourDTE Energy Music TheatreClarkstonThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourCentre BellMontrealTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
Santana: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Sheryl CrowMGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfieldTuesday, June 16, 2020TMUSA
Steve Miller Band & Marty StuartScotiabank SaddledomeCalgarySaturday, August 29, 2020TMUSA
Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged With ASOAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaFriday, November 13, 2020TMUSA
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020S&T Bank Music ParkBurgettstownThursday, July 23, 2020LIVN
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020PNC Music PavilionCharlotteSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
Tedeschi Trucks BandThe Youngstown Foundation AmphitheatreYoungstownWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
The Allman Betts BandCarnegie of Homestead Music HallMunhallSunday, June 21, 2020EBRITE
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuseSaturday, August 15, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourSaratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga SpringsSunday, August 16, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourXfinity CenterMansfieldFriday, August 21, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State FairgroundsTampaFriday, September 4, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourPNC Music PavilionCharlotteTuesday, September 1, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourDarlings Waterfront PavilionBangorTuesday, August 18, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourDTE Energy Music TheatreClarkstonSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourBudweiser StageTorontoWednesday, August 12, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbiaFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourDailys PlaceJacksonvilleSunday, September 6, 2020TMUSA
The Struts – Make It Big Tour 2020Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Manhattan SquareRochesterThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverBarclays CenterBrooklynWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverTD GardenBostonSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverPrudential CenterNewarkTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverState Farm ArenaAtlantaThursday, July 16, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverCapital One ArenaWashingtonMonday, July 13, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverPPG Paints ArenaPittsburghFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverSpectrum CenterCharlotteWednesday, July 15, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverCentre BellMontrealThursday, July 2, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverMadison Square GardenNew YorkThursday, September 3, 2020TMUSA
Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World TourFirstOntario Concert Hall (Formerly Hamilton Place)HamiltonFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Welcome to Night Vale with musical guest Erin McKeownNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSunday, September 27, 2020TMUSA
Whitesnake-The Flesh & Blood World TourHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachMonday, August 24, 2020TMUSA
Who’s That Girl?Keswick TheatreGlensideFriday, July 31, 2020AXS
Wolfmother20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsFriday, June 12, 2020LIVN
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2BJCC Concert HallBirminghamFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Air SupplyPeoria Civic CenterPeoriaSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Bikini KillPonte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra BeachWednesday, September 16, 2020TMUSA
Black Jacket SymphonyAmerican Bank Center Selena AuditoriumCorpus ChristiThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell TourFolly TheaterKansas CityWednesday, September 9, 2020TMUSA
Captain Scott KellyArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas CitySaturday, May 9, 2020AXS
Chris Stapletons All-American RoadshowBridgestone ArenaNashvilleSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Colin JostOrpheum TheaterMadisonWednesday, May 27, 2020TMUSA
David BisbalMajestic Theatre DallasDallasSunday, October 25, 2020TMUSA
David Bisbal Gira En Tus Planes 2020Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioThursday, October 29, 2020LIVN
Hamilton LeithauserDelmar HallSaint LouisFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Iliza: The Forever TourSmart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSugar LandSunday, August 23, 2020TMUSA
ImomsohardThe Orpheum Theatre MemphisMemphisSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Jackie VensonThe Bronze Peacock at House of Blues HoustonHoustonSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
Jamey Johnson & Whiskey MyersOzarks AmphitheaterCamdentonSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
JoJoFirst AvenueMinneapolisSaturday, May 30, 2020ETIX
JoJo – good to know tourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonTuesday, May 5, 2020LIVN
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourBOK CenterTulsaSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Josh TurnerSumTur AmphitheaterPapillionSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
Josh TurnerMcGrath AmphitheatreCedar RapidsSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
King Buzzo Featuring Trevor DunnRiot RoomKansas CityWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
Lee BriceUnited Wireless ArenaDodge CitySaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourAmerican Airlines CenterDallasFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Nick Lowes Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los StraitjacketsDelmar HallSaint LouisFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Nitty Gritty Dirt BandVetter Stone AmphitheaterMankatoSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Nitty Gritty Dirt BandSumTur AmphitheaterPapillionThursday, August 13, 2020TMUSA
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioSaturday, September 26, 2020LIVN
Patty Griffin & Mavis StaplesThe PageantSt LouisTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
Pony BradshawRiot RoomKansas CitySunday, March 22, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainBrandt Centre – Evraz PlaceReginaSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A HighwayTreasure Island AmphitheaterWelchFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Ronnie MilsapCity Hall LiveBrandonFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MOMaryland HeightsTuesday, July 7, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourAmerican Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest GroundsMilwaukeeSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourBridgestone ArenaNashvilleTuesday, August 25, 2020TMUSA
Scary MommyRialto Square TheatreJolietThursday, May 14, 2020TMUSA
StyxRyman AuditoriumNashvilleSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led ZeppelinHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonFriday, October 16, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MOMaryland HeightsTuesday, July 21, 2020LIVN
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverUnited CenterChicagoWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverXcel Energy CenterSaint PaulMonday, June 22, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverEnterprise CenterSt LouisTuesday, August 25, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverAmerican Airlines CenterDallasSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverDickies ArenaFort WorthThursday, August 20, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverBell MTS PlaceWinnipegWednesday, June 17, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverBridgestone ArenaNashvilleWednesday, August 26, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverBOK CenterTulsaSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverAT&T CenterSan AntonioWednesday, August 19, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonSaturday, October 24, 2020LIVN
ToolBell MTS PlaceWinnipegThursday, June 4, 2020TMUSA
Tracy LawrenceFamily ArenaSaint CharlesFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
Tyler Henry – Hollywood MediumMystic Lake Casino HotelPrior LakeSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
WhitesnakeAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioMonday, August 31, 2020LIVN
blink-182American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest GroundsMilwaukeeSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
lliza: The Forever TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoSunday, November 21, 2021TMUSA
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts CenterEl PasoSunday, November 1, 2020TMUSA
Frankie Valli & The Four SeasonsMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020: Rebelution + Special GuestsArizona Federal TheatrePhoenixThursday, August 13, 2020LIVN
PrimusMission BallroomDenverTuesday, August 4, 2020AXS
Rage Against the MachineAlpine Valley Music TheatreEast TroySaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourPepsi CenterDenverWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourUSANA AmphitheatreWest Valley CityTuesday, July 14, 2020LIVN
The ButtertonesFonda TheatreLos AngelesThursday, May 28, 2020AXS
The ButtertonesThe ObservatorySanta AnaFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverRogers PlaceEdmontonSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverGila River ArenaGlendaleTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverPepsi CenterDenverMonday, July 27, 2020TMUSA
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by PolarisiTHINK Financial AmphitheatreWest Palm BeachThursday, September 17, 2020LIVN

General On Sale

Event VenueCityDateSeller
GinuwineOxnard Performing Arts CenterOxnardSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
KraftwerkBill Graham Civic AuditoriumSan FranciscoTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DMoore TheatreSeattleFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
‘A Pizza Me’ Adore Delano LiveThe Theatre at Ace HotelLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
Kraftwerk 3-DBalboa TheatreSan DiegoThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
Rage Against the MachineGila River ArenaGlendaleWednesday, April 1, 2020TMUSA
Bullet BoysThe Canyon MontclairMontclairFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Bullet BoysThe Canyon Santa ClaritaSanta ClaritaSaturday, April 11, 2020TMUSA
Drake BellThe Canyon MontclairMontclairSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
GinuwineThe RosePasadenaFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Led Zeppelin Tribute by Led ZepagainOxnard Performing Arts CenterOxnardFriday, April 3, 2020TMUSA
WarrantThe Canyon MontclairMontclairThursday, April 23, 2020TMUSA
WarrantOxnard Performing Arts CenterOxnardFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Joshua Ray WalkerO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonWednesday, December 2, 2020TMUK
Frankie Valli And The Four SeasonsM&S Bank Arena LiverpoolLiverpoolWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUK
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with Royal Philharmonic OrchestraRoyal Albert HallLondonFriday, July 3, 2020TMUK
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with Royal Philharmonic OrchestraRoyal Albert HallLondonSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUK
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with Royal Philharmonic OrchestraRoyal Albert HallLondonSunday, July 5, 2020TMUK
OV7 Treinta AÃ±osAuditorio NacionalCiudad de MÃ©xicoFriday, May 15, 2020TMMEX
AmÃ©rica v. NecaxaEstadio AztecaMÃ©xicoSaturday, February 29, 2020Torneo Clausura 2020
Governor Generals Performing Arts AwardsNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Basketball Hall of Fame London ShowcaseThe O2LondonSunday, December 6, 2020AXS
World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 10Great Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandFriday, July 17, 2020TMNZ
World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 2Great Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandSunday, July 12, 2020TMNZ
World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 4Great Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandMonday, July 13, 2020TMNZ
World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 7Great Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandThursday, July 16, 2020TMNZ
World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 9Great Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandFriday, July 17, 2020TMNZ
World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 11Great Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandSaturday, July 18, 2020TMNZ
World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 3Great Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandMonday, July 13, 2020TMNZ
World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 5Great Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandTuesday, July 14, 2020TMNZ
World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 8Great Hall, Auckland Town HallAucklandThursday, July 16, 2020TMNZ
BlondieKaiser Permanente ArenaSanta CruzFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Gibran SaadPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, April 3, 2020TMUSA
Gibran SaadPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, April 3, 2020TMUSA
Gibran SaadPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, April 4, 2020TMUSA
Gibran SaadPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, April 4, 2020TMUSA
Gibran SaadPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSunday, April 5, 2020TMUSA
Gibran SaadPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaThursday, April 2, 2020TMUSA
Ian HarrisPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Ian HarrisPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Ian HarrisPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, April 11, 2020TMUSA
Ian HarrisPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, April 11, 2020TMUSA
Ian HarrisPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSunday, April 12, 2020TMUSA
Ian HarrisPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
Jennifer MurphyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
Jennifer MurphyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
Jennifer MurphyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
Jennifer MurphyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
Jennifer MurphyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
Jennifer MurphyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaThursday, April 16, 2020TMUSA
L.A. HardyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
L.A. HardyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
L.A. HardyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
L.A. HardyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
L.A. HardyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSunday, April 26, 2020TMUSA
L.A. HardyPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaThursday, April 23, 2020TMUSA
Tobe HixxPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Tobe HixxPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Tobe HixxPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Tobe HixxPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Tobe HixxPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Tobe HixxPechanga Resort and CasinoTemeculaThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey StirlingState Theatre, SydneySydney,Friday, May 15, 2020TMAU
Something Rotten! JR. – MTI Pilot ProductionAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleThursday, April 23, 2020TMUSA
Something Rotten! JR. – MTI Pilot ProductionAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Something Rotten! JR. – MTI Pilot ProductionAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveEmbassy TheatreFort WayneFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveBelk TheaterCHARLOTTESunday, October 25, 2020CLINA
Premier Lacrosse LeagueGillette StadiumFoxboroughFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Premier Lacrosse LeagueGillette StadiumFoxboroughSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Goodie Mob Soul  Food 25Sound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroitSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
KraftwerkMasonic Temple TheatreDetroitMonday, July 27, 2020AXS
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction CeremonyThe Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference CenterClevelandSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
ADULT.Great ScottAllstonMonday, May 4, 2020AXS
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroitThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveMeridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)TorontoSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveTaft TheatreCincinnatiSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveTownship AuditoriumColumbiaSaturday, October 24, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaThursday, July 30, 2020LIVN
Kraftwerk 3-DBoch Center Wang TheatreBostonFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DJames L Knight CenterMiamiTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DCobb Energy Performing Arts CentreAtlantaThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DMeridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)TorontoTuesday, July 28, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DThe AnthemWashingtonSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DRadio City Music HallNew YorkSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
PoisonThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketWednesday, August 12, 2020TMUSA
ARCA9:30 ClubWashingtonMonday, April 27, 2020EBRITE
CamilaDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleighThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
FellyU Street Music HallWashingtonWednesday, May 6, 2020EBRITE
Garden Bros CircusUMBC Event CenterBaltimoreThursday, March 19, 2020TMUSA
Garden Bros CircusUMBC Event CenterBaltimoreThursday, March 19, 2020TMUSA
Mew9:30 ClubWashingtonSaturday, May 23, 2020EBRITE
Stormzy9:30 ClubWashingtonSaturday, June 6, 2020EBRITE
TÃ½r – Valor & Folklore North American Tour 2020LAstralMontrÃ©alMonday, April 6, 2020TMUSA
lovelytheband9:30 ClubWashingtonSunday, May 24, 2020EBRITE
Y2kTuning Fork, Spark ArenaAucklandThursday, April 30, 2020TMNZ
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas CitySunday, September 27, 2020AXS
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveState TheatreMinneapolisFriday, August 21, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveRyman AuditoriumNashvilleSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DArmoryMinneapolisWednesday, July 22, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DThe PageantSt LouisSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DRyman AuditoriumNashvilleFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DOrpheum TheaterNew OrleansSunday, July 5, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DAustin City Limits Live at The Moody TheaterAustinWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUSA
Rage Against the MachineMadison Square GardenNew YorkFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Rage Against the MachineMadison Square GardenNew YorkMonday, August 17, 2020TMUSA
Vinyasa FlowThe Maryland TheatreHagerstownFriday, April 3, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveParamount TheatreDenverSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonMonday, June 29, 2020AXS
NazarethRiver Cree Resort & CasinoEnochSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Femme It Forward Presents Bounce DatThe QueenWilmingtonFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged With ASOAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaFriday, November 13, 2020TMUSA
Rage Against the MachineAlpine Valley Music TheatreEast TroySaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
The ButtertonesFonda TheatreLos AngelesThursday, May 28, 2020AXS
The ButtertonesThe ObservatorySanta AnaFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoSaturday, March 28, 2020TWEB
Chicano BatmanGothic TheatreEnglewoodTuesday, May 19, 2020AXS
Gogol BordelloThe Van BurenPhoenixWednesday, May 20, 2020TWEB
The ButtertonesSlimsSan FranciscoWednesday, May 6, 2020AXS
The ButtertonesColumbia City TheaterSeattleSaturday, May 2, 2020AXS
Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red StarsAudi FieldWashingtonSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
Washington Spirit vs. Portland ThornsAudi FieldWashingtonSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Washington Spirit vs. Reign FCAudi FieldWashingtonSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FCAudi FieldWashingtonSunday, August 30, 2020TMUSA
