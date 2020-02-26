Rage Against the Machine, Black Keys Concerts Lead Thursday Onsales
Rage Against the Machine and the Black Keys are among bands with tickets on sale Thursday. Rage Against the Machine recently announced another round of reunion dates. Additional shows in Glendale, East Troy and two New York City dates will go on sale tomorrow. The rap-rock pioneers announced their reunion late last year, with their first tour in nearly a decade kicking off next month. The Black Keys recently announced another tour to support their recent record Let’s Rock. Syracuse, Tampa and Charlotte dates are among the 17 shows going on presale Thursday.
Several of The Weeknd’s summer shows will go on presale tomorrow as well, along with Brad Paisley’s Chula Vista and Alpharetta concerts. Tool announced another run of shows as well, with their San Francisco and Winnipeg performances going on presale tomorrow. Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk will take their 3D shows on the road once again this summer, with tickets to most shows on sale Thursday as well.
Several comedy shows are going on sale Thursday as well. Former late-night host Jay Leno will perform in Vegas in May, with tickets on presale tomorrow. Joe Rogan’s Sacred Clown tour will release presales to seven shows on Thursday as well. Kathleen Madigan’s Las Vegas show will also go on presale, along with four shows on Iliza Shlesinger’s Forever tour.
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire just announced their Miraculous Supernatural dates, with 10 shows on presale Thursday. Luke Combs’ Dallas and Boston shows on his What You See Is What You Get tour will also go on presale. OV7 will celebrate their 30th anniversary in Mexico City in May, with tickets on sale tomorrow as well.
Additional tickets up-for-grabs tomorrow include the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Chris Stapleton’s Nashville show and JoJo’s Good To Know tour.
Tickets On Sale — Thursday February 27, 2020
Presale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|Date
|Seller
|‘A Pizza Me’ Adore Delano Live
|The Theatre at Ace Hotel
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|AXS
|Against Me! + Baroness
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|April Foolishness
|Microsoft Theater
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|AXS
|Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, December 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Black Flag
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brad Paisley Tour 2020
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Chula Vista
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Chippendales
|ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
|Ridgefield
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chris Janson
|Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
|Reno
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bromberg
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|Vancouver
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Monday, August 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Duke Dumont
|Shrine Expo Hall
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|AXS
|Eric Lapointe
|Avenir Centre
|Moncton
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Four Tet Live with Lighting By Squidsoup
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Tuesday, October 27, 2020
|LIVN
|Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose
|Sunday, October 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gogol Bordello
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Iliza Shlesinger
|Paramount Theatre-Oakland
|Oakland
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza: The Forever Tour
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|JSTJR
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Jay Leno
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo – good to know tour
|House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Diego
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Bonamassa
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Bonamassa
|San Diego Civic Theatre
|San Diego
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Bonamassa
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Save Mart Center
|Fresno
|Friday, December 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kathleen Madigan
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Matute
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Mike Epps
|Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
|Reno
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Miranda Lambert
|ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
|Ridgefield
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|Hollywood Bowl
|Hollywood
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rage Against the Machine
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale
|Wednesday, April 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Chula Vista
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|White River Amphitheatre
|Auburn
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Ridgefield
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley
|Berkeley
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd
|STAPLES Center
|Los Angeles
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd
|STAPLES Center
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Honda Center
|Anaheim
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Moda Center
|Portland
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|SAP Center at San Jose
|San Jose
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Golden 1 Center
|Sacramento
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|EBRITE
|They Might Be Giants
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|EBRITE
|They Might Be Giants
|Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
|San Diego
|Sunday, October 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Chase Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Chula Vista
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Mogwai
|Roundhouse
|London
|Wednesday, February 17, 2021
|TMUK
|Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase
|The O2
|London
|Sunday, December 6, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd – VIP
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUK
|Ben Elton – Live 2020
|The Opera House Wellington
|Wellington
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|TMNZ
|Boney James
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|OTHER
|Against Me! and Baroness with special guest Drug Church
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville
|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|LIVN
|All That Remains
|Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cincinnati
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN
|The Santander Performing Arts Center
|Reading
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Anthony Hamilton
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep – 15 Years of What To Do When You Are Dead
|The Shelter
|Detroit
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Boney James
|The Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Huber Heights
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brad Paisley Tour 2020
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Alpharetta
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Candice Guardinos Italian Bred
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Car Seat Headrest
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|AXS
|Car Seat Headrest
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|AXS
|Chicano Batman
|The National
|Richmond
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|AXS
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|The Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket Wireless
|Philadelphia
|Tuesday, September 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Aura
|Portland
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Colin Jost
|Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Daughtry Acoustic Trio
|Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
|Red Bank
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Spade
|MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
|Northfield
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dion
|Keswick Theatre
|Glenside
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|AXS
|Dokken + Lynch Mob
|MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
|Northfield
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|EOB
|ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona
|Montreal
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ed OBrien
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gilberto Santa Rosa – Caminalo Tour With Tito Nieves And Joey Vega
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gondwana & E.N. Young – Lions Tour
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza: The Forever Tour
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|LIVN
|India.Arie
|Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|Atlanta
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Jamey Johnson
|Amphitheater At White River State Park
|Indianapolis
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Jamey Johnson
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|Sterling Heights
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jamey Johnson
|North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|North Charleston
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jamey Johnson
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
|Akron Civic Theatre
|Akron
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo
|Terminal 5
|New York
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo
|Royale
|Boston
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|ETIX
|JoJo – good to know tour
|House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cleveland
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|LIVN
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|LIVN
|JoJo – good to know tour
|The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless
|Silver Spring
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan
|TD Garden
|Boston
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
|Louisville
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Amalie Arena
|Tampa
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Spectrum Center
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Justin Hayward
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|Monday, April 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|King Buzzo
|Great Scott
|Allston
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|AXS
|Le Butcherettes
|Taft Theatre
|Cincinnati
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leonid & Friends
|MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
|Northfield
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lotus Land – A Tribute To Rush
|Aura
|Portland
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|TD Garden
|Boston
|Friday, December 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Michael Franti & Spearhead
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|LIVN
|Michael Franti & Spearhead
|The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY
|Port Chester
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Motionless In White
|The National
|Richmond
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|AXS
|Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour
|The Queen
|Wilmington
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|LIVN
|Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless
|North Myrtle Beach
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour
|The Ritz
|Raleigh
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|LIVN
|NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in New York
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|Philadelphia
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Years Day
|Chameleon Club
|Lancaster
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|One Night of Queen
|Aura
|Portland
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Piff the Magic Dragon
|The Wind Creek Event Center
|Bethlehem
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Poison
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|RUFUS WAINWRIGHT – Unfollow The Rules Tour 2020
|The Paramount
|Huntington
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rainbow Kitten Surprise
|The NorVa
|Norfolk
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|AXS
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Monday, July 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|MECU Pavilion
|Baltimore
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Skyline Stage at the Mann
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|EXPRESS LIVE!
|Columbus
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|The Masquerade Music Park
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|RBC Echo Beach
|Toronto
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|STAGE AE
|Pittsburgh
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Saliva
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|AXS
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Ruoff Music Center
|Noblesville
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Atlanta
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Wantagh
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Clarkston
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Centre Bell
|Montreal
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sheryl Crow
|MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
|Northfield
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Calgary
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged With ASO
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Burgettstown
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
|Youngstown
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Allman Betts Band
|Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
|Munhall
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|EBRITE
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Syracuse
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saratoga Springs
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Xfinity Center
|Mansfield
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|Tampa
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte
|Tuesday, September 1, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
|Bangor
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Clarkston
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Dailys Place
|Jacksonville
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Struts – Make It Big Tour 2020
|Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Manhattan Square
|Rochester
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|TD Garden
|Boston
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Prudential Center
|Newark
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|State Farm Arena
|Atlanta
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Spectrum Center
|Charlotte
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Centre Bell
|Montreal
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World Tour
|FirstOntario Concert Hall (Formerly Hamilton Place)
|Hamilton
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Welcome to Night Vale with musical guest Erin McKeown
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Sunday, September 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Whitesnake-The Flesh & Blood World Tour
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|Monday, August 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Who’s That Girl?
|Keswick Theatre
|Glenside
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|AXS
|Wolfmother
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|LIVN
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|BJCC Concert Hall
|Birmingham
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Air Supply
|Peoria Civic Center
|Peoria
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bikini Kill
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|Wednesday, September 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Black Jacket Symphony
|American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
|Corpus Christi
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell Tour
|Folly Theater
|Kansas City
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Captain Scott Kelly
|Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
|Kansas City
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|AXS
|Chris Stapletons All-American Roadshow
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Colin Jost
|Orpheum Theater
|Madison
|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal
|Majestic Theatre Dallas
|Dallas
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Thursday, October 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Hamilton Leithauser
|Delmar Hall
|Saint Louis
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza: The Forever Tour
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Sugar Land
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Imomsohard
|The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
|Memphis
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jackie Venson
|The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston
|Houston
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers
|Ozarks Amphitheater
|Camdenton
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|ETIX
|JoJo – good to know tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|BOK Center
|Tulsa
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Josh Turner
|SumTur Amphitheater
|Papillion
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Josh Turner
|McGrath Amphitheatre
|Cedar Rapids
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|King Buzzo Featuring Trevor Dunn
|Riot Room
|Kansas City
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lee Brice
|United Wireless Arena
|Dodge City
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas
|Friday, September 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Nick Lowes Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets
|Delmar Hall
|Saint Louis
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|Vetter Stone Amphitheater
|Mankato
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|SumTur Amphitheater
|Papillion
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Patty Griffin & Mavis Staples
|The Pageant
|St Louis
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pony Bradshaw
|Riot Room
|Kansas City
|Sunday, March 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Brandt Centre – Evraz Place
|Regina
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway
|Treasure Island Amphitheater
|Welch
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ronnie Milsap
|City Hall Live
|Brandon
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
|Maryland Heights
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scary Mommy
|Rialto Square Theatre
|Joliet
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Styx
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
|Maryland Heights
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|LIVN
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|United Center
|Chicago
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saint Paul
|Monday, June 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Enterprise Center
|St Louis
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Bell MTS Place
|Winnipeg
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|BOK Center
|Tulsa
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|AT&T Center
|San Antonio
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|LIVN
|Tool
|Bell MTS Place
|Winnipeg
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tracy Lawrence
|Family Arena
|Saint Charles
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tyler Henry – Hollywood Medium
|Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
|Prior Lake
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Whitesnake
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Monday, August 31, 2020
|LIVN
|blink-182
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|lliza: The Forever Tour
|The Chicago Theatre
|Chicago
|Sunday, November 21, 2021
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
|El Paso
|Sunday, November 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020: Rebelution + Special Guests
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Primus
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|AXS
|Rage Against the Machine
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|East Troy
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|USANA Amphitheatre
|West Valley City
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|LIVN
|The Buttertones
|Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|AXS
|The Buttertones
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|Monday, July 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|West Palm Beach
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|LIVN
General On Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|Date
|Seller
|Ginuwine
|Oxnard Performing Arts Center
|Oxnard
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
|San Francisco
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|Vancouver
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|‘A Pizza Me’ Adore Delano Live
|The Theatre at Ace Hotel
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|AXS
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rage Against the Machine
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale
|Wednesday, April 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bullet Boys
|The Canyon Montclair
|Montclair
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bullet Boys
|The Canyon Santa Clarita
|Santa Clarita
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Drake Bell
|The Canyon Montclair
|Montclair
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ginuwine
|The Rose
|Pasadena
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Led Zeppelin Tribute by Led Zepagain
|Oxnard Performing Arts Center
|Oxnard
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Warrant
|The Canyon Montclair
|Montclair
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Warrant
|Oxnard Performing Arts Center
|Oxnard
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joshua Ray Walker
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|Wednesday, December 2, 2020
|TMUK
|Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons
|M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUK
|Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUK
|Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUK
|Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|TMUK
|OV7 Treinta AÃ±os
|Auditorio Nacional
|Ciudad de MÃ©xico
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|TMMEX
|AmÃ©rica v. Necaxa
|Estadio Azteca
|MÃ©xico
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|Torneo Clausura 2020
|Governor Generals Performing Arts Awards
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase
|The O2
|London
|Sunday, December 6, 2020
|AXS
|World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 10
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMNZ
|World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 2
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMNZ
|World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 4
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|TMNZ
|World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 7
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|TMNZ
|World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 9
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMNZ
|World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 11
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMNZ
|World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 3
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|TMNZ
|World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 5
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|TMNZ
|World Symposium on Choral Music – Concert 8
|Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall
|Auckland
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|TMNZ
|Blondie
|Kaiser Permanente Arena
|Santa Cruz
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gibran Saad
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gibran Saad
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gibran Saad
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gibran Saad
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gibran Saad
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Sunday, April 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gibran Saad
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Thursday, April 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ian Harris
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ian Harris
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ian Harris
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ian Harris
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ian Harris
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Sunday, April 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ian Harris
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jennifer Murphy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jennifer Murphy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jennifer Murphy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jennifer Murphy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jennifer Murphy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jennifer Murphy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|L.A. Hardy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|L.A. Hardy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|L.A. Hardy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|L.A. Hardy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|L.A. Hardy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|L.A. Hardy
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tobe Hixx
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tobe Hixx
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tobe Hixx
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tobe Hixx
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tobe Hixx
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tobe Hixx
|Pechanga Resort and Casino
|Temecula
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lindsey Stirling
|State Theatre, Sydney
|Sydney,
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|TMAU
|Something Rotten! JR. – MTI Pilot Production
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Something Rotten! JR. – MTI Pilot Production
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Something Rotten! JR. – MTI Pilot Production
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Embassy Theatre
|Fort Wayne
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Belk Theater
|CHARLOTTE
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|CLINA
|Premier Lacrosse League
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Premier Lacrosse League
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Goodie Mob Soul Food 25
|Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
|Detroit
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk
|Masonic Temple Theatre
|Detroit
|Monday, July 27, 2020
|AXS
|Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
|The Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center
|Cleveland
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|ADULT.
|Great Scott
|Allston
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|AXS
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
|Detroit
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
|Toronto
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Taft Theatre
|Cincinnati
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Township Auditorium
|Columbia
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Boch Center Wang Theatre
|Boston
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|James L Knight Center
|Miami
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
|Atlanta
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
|Toronto
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|The Anthem
|Washington
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Radio City Music Hall
|New York
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Poison
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|ARCA
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|EBRITE
|Camila
|Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
|Raleigh
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Felly
|U Street Music Hall
|Washington
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|EBRITE
|Garden Bros Circus
|UMBC Event Center
|Baltimore
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Garden Bros Circus
|UMBC Event Center
|Baltimore
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Mew
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|EBRITE
|Stormzy
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|EBRITE
|TÃ½r – Valor & Folklore North American Tour 2020
|LAstral
|MontrÃ©al
|Monday, April 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|lovelytheband
|9:30 Club
|Washington
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|EBRITE
|Y2k
|Tuning Fork, Spark Arena
|Auckland
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|TMNZ
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
|Kansas City
|Sunday, September 27, 2020
|AXS
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Armory
|Minneapolis
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|The Pageant
|St Louis
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Orpheum Theater
|New Orleans
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
|Austin
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rage Against the Machine
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rage Against the Machine
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Monday, August 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Vinyasa Flow
|The Maryland Theatre
|Hagerstown
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Monday, June 29, 2020
|AXS
|Nazareth
|River Cree Resort & Casino
|Enoch
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Femme It Forward Presents Bounce Dat
|The Queen
|Wilmington
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged With ASO
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rage Against the Machine
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|East Troy
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|LIVN
|The Buttertones
|Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|AXS
|The Buttertones
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bluegrass Brunch
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|Saturday, March 28, 2020
|TWEB
|Chicano Batman
|Gothic Theatre
|Englewood
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|AXS
|Gogol Bordello
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TWEB
|The Buttertones
|Slims
|San Francisco
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|AXS
|The Buttertones
|Columbia City Theater
|Seattle
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|AXS
|Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars
|Audi Field
|Washington
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns
|Audi Field
|Washington
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Washington Spirit vs. Reign FC
|Audi Field
|Washington
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC
|Audi Field
|Washington
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|TMUSA
