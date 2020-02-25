Tool Announces 28-Date Spring North American Tour
The metalheads of Tool are heading out on an expansive 28-date tour across North America this spring.
The tour will take place among their headlining performance at Bonnaroo, kicking things off with a trio of shows in Florida, stopping in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. From there, they’ll head to Baltimore, Toledo, Montreal, Winnipeg, St. Louis, and Colorado Springs, hitting venues along the way like Rogers Place in Edmonton, KeyBank Centre in Buffalo, Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena, and Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. San Francisco will close-out the trek at the Chase Center on June 23.
Currently, the group is touring throughout Australia and New Zealand, followed by a previously-announced brief U.S. tour next month where they’ll play in Oregon, Idaho, and Utah.
Tool have finally returned to the music scene. Fear Inoculum, the band’s first album in 13 years, dropped this past August and features the title track as well as the 15-minute long Grammy Award-winning track “7empest.” The LP, which follows 2006’s 10,000 Days, has been highly acclaimed.
See Tool’s full list of upcoming North American dates below.
Tool | 2020 Tour Dates
03/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/12 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
03/14 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
04/16 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
04/25 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
05/01 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre
05/04 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
05/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
06/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/10 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
06/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
06/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
