Tool Announces 28-Date Spring North American Tour

The metalheads of Tool are heading out on an expansive 28-date tour across North America this spring. The tour will take place among their...

The metalheads of Tool are heading out on an expansive 28-date tour across North America this spring.

The tour will take place among their headlining performance at Bonnaroo, kicking things off with a trio of shows in Florida, stopping in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. From there, they’ll head to Baltimore, Toledo, Montreal, Winnipeg, St. Louis, and Colorado Springs, hitting venues along the way like Rogers Place in Edmonton, KeyBank Centre in Buffalo, Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena, and Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. San Francisco will close-out the trek at the Chase Center on June 23.

Currently, the group is touring throughout Australia and New Zealand, followed by a previously-announced brief U.S. tour next month where they’ll play in Oregon, Idaho, and Utah.

Tool have finally returned to the music scene. Fear Inoculum, the band’s first album in 13 years, dropped this past August and features the title track as well as the 15-minute long Grammy Award-winning track “7empest.” The LP, which follows 2006’s 10,000 Days, has been highly acclaimed.

See Tool’s full list of upcoming North American dates below.

Visit Ticket Club to find tickets to see Tool on tour this year

Tool | 2020 Tour Dates

03/11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/12 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

03/14 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

04/16 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

04/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

04/25 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

05/01 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre

05/04 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

05/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

06/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/10 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

06/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

06/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center