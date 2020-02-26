Scorpions Forced To Cancel Gig Over Medical Emergency

Scorpions and Whitesnake’s Australian tour plans were unexpectedly shifted following a medical emergency. The pair canceled their February 24 double-header show in Brisbane and...

Scorpions and Whitesnake’s Australian tour plans were unexpectedly shifted following a medical emergency. The pair canceled their February 24 double-header show in Brisbane and postponed their upcoming Sydney performance after Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine was hospitalized with kidney stones.

Meine shared with fans on social media that he underwent kidney stone surgery shortly after wrapping their show at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

“Dear fans, the good news first…we had a fantastic show in Melbourne Wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena,” the musician wrote on Scorpions official account. “The bad news is…I have had kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne Hospital. It was a very painful attack. In the hospital they removed the stone, and put in a stent. Can you imagine how I feel right now?”

Meine went on to say that he’s received top medical care but did not foresee being back on his feet for a few days and therefore, needed to push back their Sydney show.

Although their Brisbane gig was scrapped, Scorpions and Whitesnake will take the stage February 26 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. From there, the rockers will visit New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines to wrap their world tour.

Scorpions will return to the U.S. for a nine-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, which runs July 4-25. Meanwhile, their current tour mates Whitesnake will jump right into their next outing once this run concludes. The “Here I Go Again” hitmakers have an extensive European stretch planned in the spring and will share the stage with Sammy Hagar and The Circle for a joint summer tour across North America.