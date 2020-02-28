University of Dayton Outlines Ticketing Process For March Madness

Boasting a dominant 26-2 record this season, the University of Dayton men’s basketball program is a lock for a post-season run at the 2020...

The University of Dayton is forming a request list for both season ticket holders and eligible Champions & Scholars Fund members seeking tickets to the Big Dance. However, not all who add their name to the list are guaranteed March Madness tickets.

“We want as many Flyer fans as possible,” said Adam Tschuor, the University’s senior associate athletic director. “The sooner our fans have their plans in order on how to acquire tickets outside of UD the greater chance they will have of securing seats.”

Per an official release, Dayton Athletics has a limited allotment of tickets available for each site of the tournament. Priority will be given based on a requester’s lifetime amount donated to the athletic department and/or their number of years and level as a Dayton basketball season ticket holder. However, the most likely contenders to secure tickets are boosters with the deepest pockets. The statement notes that a vast majority of eligible fans on the request list will not land tickets “unless they have personally made very significant philanthropic gifts to Athletics beyond their seating contributions.”

Given that a high demand for tickets is likely, Tschuor emphasized that fans seeking tickets be mindful of their vendors. The athletic department issued a statement weeks ago on the topic after fans were dealt fraudulent tickets following a home game sell-out.

“In this day and age the only truly fraud-proof ticket is a mobile one,” Tschuor said. “Anytime you are buying physical hard tickets, whether online or through a scalper, you put yourself at risk of having fraudulent tickets.”

Dayton will learn their first-round opponent when Selection Sunday rolls around March 15. They will contest their early-round play in either Albany, Spokane, St. Louis, Tampa, Greensboro, Omaha, Sacramento or Cleveland.