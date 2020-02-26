Watch: In the Dark: Lack of Transparency in the Live Event Ticketing Industry
The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding its hearing on ticketing Wednesday morning in Washington D.C. Titled “In the Dark: Lack of Transparency in the Live Event Ticketing Industry” the hearing will feature six representatives of leaders in ticketing answering questions for members of congress.
Live Stream: “In the Dark: Lack of Transparency in the Live Event Ticketing Industry”
Chairman Frank Pallone published the following memorandum earlier this week, outlining some key topics we can expect to hear.
Witnesses have also submitted testimony before today’s hearing, which can be viewed at the links below:
Amy Howe
President & Chief Operating Officer, Ticketmaster
Testimony | Exhibit
Bryan Perez
Chief Executive Officer, AXS
Testimony
Stephanie Burns
Vice President and General Counsel
StubHub
Testimony
Ryan Fitts
Vice President, Legal Affairs, Vivid Seats
Testimony
Don Vaccaro
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TicketNetwork
Testimony
Joe Choti
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tickets.com
Testimony
