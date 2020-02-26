Watch: In the Dark: Lack of Transparency in the Live Event Ticketing Industry

The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding its hearing on ticketing Wednesday morning in Washington D.C....

The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding its hearing on ticketing Wednesday morning in Washington D.C. Titled “In the Dark: Lack of Transparency in the Live Event Ticketing Industry” the hearing will feature six representatives of leaders in ticketing answering questions for members of congress.

Live Stream: “In the Dark: Lack of Transparency in the Live Event Ticketing Industry”

Chairman Frank Pallone published the following memorandum earlier this week, outlining some key topics we can expect to hear.

Witnesses have also submitted testimony before today’s hearing, which can be viewed at the links below:

Amy Howe

President & Chief Operating Officer, Ticketmaster

Testimony | Exhibit

Bryan Perez

Chief Executive Officer, AXS

Testimony

Stephanie Burns

Vice President and General Counsel

StubHub

Testimony

Ryan Fitts

Vice President, Legal Affairs, Vivid Seats

Testimony

Don Vaccaro

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TicketNetwork

Testimony

Joe Choti

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tickets.com

Testimony