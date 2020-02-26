Monster Jam Organizers Respond To Seating Snafu

Monster Jam fans were upset over the weekend after finding out that their seats at the Peoria Civic Center had been tarped-off due to...

Monster Jam fans were upset over the weekend after finding out that their seats at the Peoria Civic Center had been tarped-off due to safety reasons.

After arriving, people were forced to wait in lines for hours to receive new seat assignments, causing some to miss the beginning of the event.

@FeldEnt @Ticketmaster this is after we were told that they were holding the show until this was all worked out. After 20 minutes in line we heard the monster jam starting…. — Lisa Irish (@lisai2006) February 23, 2020

One parent, Joshua Schwenck, told 25 News that the wait just wasn’t worth it.

“She told us we had to go stand in line and hopefully they’ll be able to figure out your tickets,” he said. “They might refund it and give you another one or they might not. At that point, I’m not going to stand in a 200-person line with a two-year-old kid at seven o’clock at night.”

According to a spokesperson from Feld Entertainment – which runs Monster Jam – the Civic Center accidentally sold some of those seats that were meant to be tarped-off.

“Our biggest concern with any Monster Jam event is the safety of our patrons, athletes, and crew,” Feld Entertainment said in a statement to 25 News. “We hold seats for safety reasons and no patrons were able to sit there. The venue mistakenly sold some of these rows and thus required many attendees to be relocated. Any affected patrons should contact the Peoria Civic Center box office directly.”

The venue also released a statement of its own late Monday afternoon, writing that there was a “ticketing error” that affected fans over the weekend.

“We are working with our partners, Monster Jam, Feld Entertainment, and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation,” the Peoria Civic Center told 25 News. “Affected patrons should contact [email protected] or (703) 448-4000 for future assistance. We work very hard to make our guests’ experiences as positive as possible. The error result in a less positive experience and for that we apologize.”

Monster Jam’s Triple Threat Series continues on throughout April. See the dates.