Maren Morris Announces Dates For Latest Headlining Tour
Save the date for the latest Maren Morris tour! The country-pop diva revealed plans for her upcoming trek, RSVP The Tour.
Morris will launch the run June 5 in Boston and remain on the road for the next four months before wrapping in Los Angeles on October 17. She’ll make stops in Cleveland, Jacksonville, Detroit, Atlanta and San Diego, among others. Her husband, fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, plus James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith will provide support on select dates.
The run will see Morris continue to support her acclaimed sophomore album Girl, which was named Album of the Year at the CMA Awards in November. While RSVP The Tour gets its name from a record deep-cut, the Texas native has earned her latest chart-toppers with Girl‘s title track and second single “The Bones.” Days ago, Morris revealed the latest single off the 2019 album will be “To Hell & Back,” a ballad inspired by her relationship with Hurd.
RSVP The Tour will be Morris’ first tour as a mom, as she and Hurd are expecting a son in March. Her final performance before giving birth will be at the Houston Rodeo on March 7 and she’ll quickly bounce back into the spotlight with an appearance at Napa’s BottleRock Festival in May. In addition to her tour dates, Morris will also perform at Governors Ball, Railbird Festival and Jazz Aspen Snowmass.
See the full list of tour dates below.
Maren Morris Tour Dates – RSVP The Tour
June 5 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 6 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
July 24 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheatre
July 25 – Jacksonville, FL – Dailey’s Amphitheater
July 30 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 7 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheatre
August 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
August 21 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
August 22 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
August 27 – Detroit, MI – Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
August 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
September 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
September 10 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre
September 11 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center
September 17 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 18 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion
September 19 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 25 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
October 1 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
October 9 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
October 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
