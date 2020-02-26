Maren Morris Announces Dates For Latest Headlining Tour

Save the date for the latest Maren Morris tour! The country-pop diva revealed plans for her upcoming trek, RSVP The Tour. Morris will launch...

Save the date for the latest Maren Morris tour! The country-pop diva revealed plans for her upcoming trek, RSVP The Tour.

Morris will launch the run June 5 in Boston and remain on the road for the next four months before wrapping in Los Angeles on October 17. She’ll make stops in Cleveland, Jacksonville, Detroit, Atlanta and San Diego, among others. Her husband, fellow country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, plus James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith will provide support on select dates.

The run will see Morris continue to support her acclaimed sophomore album Girl, which was named Album of the Year at the CMA Awards in November. While RSVP The Tour gets its name from a record deep-cut, the Texas native has earned her latest chart-toppers with Girl‘s title track and second single “The Bones.” Days ago, Morris revealed the latest single off the 2019 album will be “To Hell & Back,” a ballad inspired by her relationship with Hurd.

RSVP The Tour will be Morris’ first tour as a mom, as she and Hurd are expecting a son in March. Her final performance before giving birth will be at the Houston Rodeo on March 7 and she’ll quickly bounce back into the spotlight with an appearance at Napa’s BottleRock Festival in May. In addition to her tour dates, Morris will also perform at Governors Ball, Railbird Festival and Jazz Aspen Snowmass.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Maren Morris Tour Dates – RSVP The Tour

June 5 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 6 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 10 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

July 24 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheatre

July 25 – Jacksonville, FL – Dailey’s Amphitheater

July 30 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 7 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheatre

August 8 – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

August 21 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

August 22 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 27 – Detroit, MI – Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

August 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

September 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 10 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre

September 11 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds @ Moda Center

September 17 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 18 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion

September 19 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

October 1 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

October 9 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

October 15 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre