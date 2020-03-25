25th Anniversary Tour Of Broadway’s Rent To Launch In 2021

This winter, RENT is heading out on its 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour for one final season. RENT, which has become a cultural phenomenon, will...

This winter, RENT is heading out on its 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour for one final season.

RENT, which has become a cultural phenomenon, will cross the country with a cast to be announced at a later date. The current touring production of the show, which was scheduled through May 2020, has been halted due to concerns around coronavirus. Ticketholders should reach out to point of purchase for new shows, ticket polciies, and any other questions.

“Everyone at RENT wishes health and safety to our fans across the world,” producer Stephen Gabriel said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to our final touring season in December of 2020.”

RENT has toured across the U.S. since 1996 and their 20th Anniversary production played across five countries, hitting 237 cities for 1,030 performances. The Tony Award Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is based on original direction by Michael Greif with a list of extraordinaries in the industry making up the creative team, including choreographer Marlies Yearby and costume design by Angela Wendt.

Broadway World calls RENT “more than a musical,” noting that it’s “a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions.”

Tour cities and casting will be announced at a later date. Keep updated on the musical at its website.