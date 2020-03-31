Dave Matthews Band Dominates Monday Best-Sellers List

Dave Matthews Band took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals. The group is slated to head out...

The group is slated to head out on tour this summer. Other artists that made the list yesterday include popstar Halsey, country’s Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, as well as hip-hop star The Weeknd. Lady Gaga was a hot commodity for her Chromatica Ball shows, along with Garth Brooks’ Allegiant Stadium gig. The Eagles’ recently-postponed Hotel California Tour – which was rescheduled from this spring to the fall due to concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19) – and Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow also sold well.

Rick Ross’ Feed The Streetz Tour, Maroon 5’s trek with Meghan Trainor, and the Grand Ole Opry were among the day’s top-sellers.

See the full rundown below.

