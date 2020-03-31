Dave Matthews Band Dominates Monday Best-Sellers List

LATEST
Dave Matthews Band took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, Ticket Club sales data reveals.

The group is slated to head out on tour this summer. Other artists that made the list yesterday include popstar Halsey, country’s Tim McGraw and Keith Urban, as well as hip-hop star The Weeknd. Lady Gaga was a hot commodity for her Chromatica Ball shows, along with Garth Brooks’ Allegiant Stadium gig. The Eagles’ recently-postponed Hotel California Tour – which was rescheduled from this spring to the fall due to concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19) – and Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow also sold well.

Rick Ross’ Feed The Streetz Tour, Maroon 5’s trek with Meghan Trainor, and the Grand Ole Opry were among the day’s top-sellers.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 31, 2020

  1. Dave Matthews Band — Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre 
  2. Halsey — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center 
  3. Tim McGraw & Luke Combs — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
  4. Keith Urban — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
  5. Garth Brooks — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
  6. Hall and Oates, KT Tunstall & Squeeze — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
  7. New Order & Pet Shop Boys — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
  8. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
  9. Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion — Denver, CO @ Empower Field
  10. Lady Gaga — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
  11. Rascal Flatts — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
  12. Fishfest 2020: Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey, & Phil Wickham — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
  13. The Eagles — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
  14. Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, A Day To Remember, Underoath, & Code Orange — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
  15. Iliza Shlesinger — Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium
  16. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, & Drew Parker — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
  17. Grand Ole Opry — Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
  18. Feed The Streetz Tour 2020: Rick Ross, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, T.I., & Lil Kim — Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena
  19. Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
  20. Dead & Company — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field 
