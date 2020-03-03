3 Doors Down To Headline Greeley Stampede’s SuperStars Concert Series

The rockers of 3 Doors Down will headline this year’s SuperStars Concert Series at the Greeley Independence Stadium. Greeley Stampede 2020 will kick-off in...

The rockers of 3 Doors Down will headline this year’s SuperStars Concert Series at the Greeley Independence Stadium.

Greeley Stampede 2020 will kick-off in Colorado on Saturday, June 27, which is booked and produced by Romeo Entertainment Group. For the event’s 32nd year, and will feature a round of A-list artists. Country stars Chris Young and Brett Young will take the stage on June 26 and July 2, respectively, as well as LOCASH & Phil Vassar on July 3. Fans will also have the chance to celebrate the Fourth of July with Jon Pardi, who will close out the series.

Earlier this week, organizers announced the rock group 3 Doors Down as the final headliner of the event. They are the only rockers on the lineup and the show will be their only gig in the U.S. so far this year. In June, the band will kick-off their European tour, hitting a variety of arenas and festivals in cities like Prague, Berlin, Luxembourg, and Warsaw. They last released the 2016 record Us And The Night, which follows 2011’s Time Of My Life, but garnered massive attention in the early 2000’s for smash-hits like “Kryptonite,” “Here Without You,” and “When I’m Gone.”

Opening acts for the series have not been announced at this time. For tickets and more information, visit greeleystampede.org.