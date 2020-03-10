Artists Reveal Benefit Concerts To Support Nashville Tornado Relief

Artists of all genres are coming together to support the Nashville community after deadly tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee last week. A slew of...

Artists of all genres are coming together to support the Nashville community after deadly tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee last week. A slew of benefit concerts are lined up in the coming days to go towards relief and rebuilding efforts.

The week kicked off with a star-studded show at Marathon Music Works dubbed To Nashville, With Love. Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Brothers Osborne and several others appeared at the sold-out gig Monday. Simultaneously at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar, rising star Mitchell Tenpenny performed back-to-back shows to benefit those affected by the devastation. Tenpenny was joined by Jessie James Decker, Devin Dawson, Hardy and the Band Camino.

Several other gigs are planned throughout Music City. A number of benefit shows are slated to take place tonight (March 10). Among them: performances by Cassadee Pope, Emerson Hart and more at Never Never bar, Hailey Whitters at Exit/In, rockers Them Vibes at Dirty Little Secret and an Americana collective featuring Buddy Miller and Vanessa Carlton at City Winery Nashville.

Thursday will see two more shows take place featuring acclaimed Nashville songwriters and Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens, respectively. Come Saturday, rock will invade the city. Mercy Lounge will host Thee Rock N’ Roll Residency show featuring Nashville native rockers like Halestorm. Meanwhile, Exit/In has lined up past and present rockers of Staind, All That Remains, Accept, Framing Hanley and CKY for a show dubbed Metal for Nashville: A Metalcore Tribute to Benefit Nashville Tornado Relief.

Nashville’s strong music community isn’t the only one getting involved in the relief efforts either. The Nashville Predators announced a string of fundraising efforts taking place both during home games and special Predators Foundation events, as well as during all Bridgestone Arena events. The Tennessee Titans Foundation and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk donated $1 million to relief efforts. Additionally, the Titans division rivals Jaguars, Colts and Texans made a joint donation of $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons user Florn88