Barry Manilow Bolsters Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Legendary crooner Barry Manilow is the top artist releasing tickets to kick off the month of April. Manilow’s residency at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino sees an impressive 30 shows head on sale, the majority of which come in the latter half of the year. Those Vegas gigs will release tickets for both exclusive pre-sale Wednesday and to the general public.
Joining Manilow on the pre-sale listings are his musical peers Engelbert Humperdinck, The Platters, and Kool & The Gang, plus Celtic Thunder and Collective Soul with Better Than Ezra.
Wednesday’s general sale offerings will please Harry Potter fans. The popular series has two different event iterations hitting the market, including the two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia and showings of The Goblet of Fire in symphony concert in Calgary. California’s Toast of the Coast Wine Festival is also among the batch of tickets for sale.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Aaron Lewis
|River City Casino & Hotel
|St Louis
|MO
|11/08/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|05/29/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|05/30/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|06/04/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|06/05/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|06/06/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|07/02/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|07/03/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|07/04/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|10/22/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|10/23/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|10/24/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|12/03/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|12/04/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|12/05/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Barry Manilow
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|05/28/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Silver Legacy Casino
|Reno
|NV
|11/06/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
|Red Bank
|NJ
|11/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Chevalier Theatre
|Medford
|MA
|12/11/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|11/07/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|MD
|06/17/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Delbert McClinton
|Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
|Montgomery
|AL
|12/04/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Enanitos Verdes: Xl Aniversario US Tour
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|07/21/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Engelbert Humperdinck
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|NJ
|11/06/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Kool & the Gang
|Cannery Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|NV
|08/29/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Roy Chubby Brown
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|UK
|12/27/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUK
|Samantha Fish
|O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London
|UK
|03/19/2021 07:00 PM
|TMUK
|The Platters
|Orleans Showroom
|Las Vegas
|NV
|08/01/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Platters
|Orleans Showroom
|Las Vegas
|NV
|07/31/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Winger
|The Meadows Casino
|Washington
|PA
|06/26/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|WWE NXT TakeOver: Boston
|TD Garden
|Boston
|MA
|08/22/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry Festival
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|NJ
|10/24/2020 08:00 AM
|TMUSA
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two
|Princess Theatre
|Melbourne,
|IC
|04/01/2020 07:30 PM
|TMAU
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire In Concert
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|02/25/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire In Concert
|Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
|Calgary
|AB
|02/26/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|NAICF: Koo Koo Kanga Roo
|Arden Theatre
|St Albert
|AB
|05/26/2020 12:00 PM
|TMUSA
|NAICF: The Magic City
|Arden Theatre
|St Albert
|AB
|05/27/2020 09:30 AM
|TMUSA
|NAICF: The Magic City
|Arden Theatre
|St Albert
|AB
|05/27/2020 01:15 PM
|TMUSA
|NAICF: The Magic City
|Arden Theatre
|St Albert
|AB
|05/28/2020 09:30 AM
|TMUSA
|NAICF: The Magic City
|Arden Theatre
|St Albert
|AB
|05/29/2020 09:30 AM
|TMUSA
|NAICF: The Magic City
|Arden Theatre
|St Albert
|AB
|05/29/2020 01:15 PM
|TMUSA
|NAICF: The Magic City
|Arden Theatre
|St Albert
|AB
|05/30/2020 01:30 PM
|TMUSA
|NAICF: The Magic City
|Arden Theatre
|St Albert
|AB
|05/31/2020 01:30 PM
|TMUSA
|NAICF: The Magic City
|Arden Theatre
|St Albert
|AB
|05/26/2020 09:30 AM
|TMUSA
|San Diego County Fair
|Del Mar Fairgrounds
|Del Mar
|CA
|06/27/2020 12:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The Wiggles – Fun and Games Tour!
|Palais Theatre
|St Kilda,
|IC
|07/09/2020 10:00 AM
|TMAU
|The Wiggles – Fun and Games Tour!
|Palais Theatre
|St Kilda,
|IC
|07/09/2020 01:00 PM
|TMAU
|Toast of the Coast Wine Festival
|Del Mar Fairgrounds
|Del Mar
|CA
|06/13/2020 12:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Toast of the Coast Wine Festival
|Del Mar Fairgrounds
|Del Mar
|CA
|06/13/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
