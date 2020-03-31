Barry Manilow Bolsters Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Legendary crooner Barry Manilow is the top artist releasing tickets to kick off the month of April. Manilow’s residency at the Westgate Las Vegas...

Legendary crooner Barry Manilow is the top artist releasing tickets to kick off the month of April. Manilow’s residency at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino sees an impressive 30 shows head on sale, the majority of which come in the latter half of the year. Those Vegas gigs will release tickets for both exclusive pre-sale Wednesday and to the general public.

Joining Manilow on the pre-sale listings are his musical peers Engelbert Humperdinck, The Platters, and Kool & The Gang, plus Celtic Thunder and Collective Soul with Better Than Ezra.

Wednesday’s general sale offerings will please Harry Potter fans. The popular series has two different event iterations hitting the market, including the two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia and showings of The Goblet of Fire in symphony concert in Calgary. California’s Toast of the Coast Wine Festival is also among the batch of tickets for sale.

See the full rundown below.

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Aaron Lewis River City Casino & Hotel St Louis MO 11/08/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 05/29/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 05/30/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 06/04/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 06/05/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 06/06/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 07/02/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 07/03/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 07/04/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 10/22/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 10/23/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 10/24/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 12/03/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 12/04/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 12/05/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Barry Manilow Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas NV 05/28/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Celtic Thunder: Ireland Silver Legacy Casino Reno NV 11/06/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Celtic Thunder: Ireland Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank NJ 11/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Celtic Thunder: Ireland Chevalier Theatre Medford MA 12/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Celtic Thunder: Ireland Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise ID 11/07/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest Tonic The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor MD 06/17/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Delbert McClinton Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery AL 12/04/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Enanitos Verdes: Xl Aniversario US Tour Neptune Theatre Seattle WA 07/21/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Engelbert Humperdinck Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood NJ 11/06/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Kool & the Gang Cannery Hotel and Casino Las Vegas NV 08/29/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Roy Chubby Brown O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne UK 12/27/2020 06:30 PM TMUK Samantha Fish O2 Shepherds Bush Empire London UK 03/19/2021 07:00 PM TMUK The Platters Orleans Showroom Las Vegas NV 08/01/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Platters Orleans Showroom Las Vegas NV 07/31/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Winger The Meadows Casino Washington PA 06/26/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA WWE NXT TakeOver: Boston TD Garden Boston MA 08/22/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA

