Barry Manilow Bolsters Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Onsales March 31, 2020 Kelly Byrnes

Legendary crooner Barry Manilow is the top artist releasing tickets to kick off the month of April. Manilow’s residency at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino sees an impressive 30 shows head on sale, the majority of which come in the latter half of the year. Those Vegas gigs will release tickets for both exclusive pre-sale Wednesday and to the general public.

Joining Manilow on the pre-sale listings are his musical peers Engelbert Humperdinck, The Platters, and Kool & The Gang, plus Celtic Thunder and Collective Soul with Better Than Ezra.

Wednesday’s general sale offerings will please Harry Potter fans. The popular series has two different event iterations hitting the market, including the two-part play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia and showings of The Goblet of Fire in symphony concert in Calgary. California’s Toast of the Coast Wine Festival is also among the batch of tickets for sale.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Aaron LewisRiver City Casino & HotelSt LouisMO11/08/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV05/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV05/30/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV06/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV06/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV06/06/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV07/02/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV07/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV07/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV10/22/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV10/23/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV10/24/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV12/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV12/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV12/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Barry ManilowWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasNV05/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandSilver Legacy CasinoRenoNV11/06/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ11/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandChevalier TheatreMedfordMA12/11/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseID11/07/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Collective Soul and Better Than Ezra with special guest TonicThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborMD06/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Delbert McClintonMontgomery Performing Arts CentreMontgomeryAL12/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Enanitos Verdes: Xl Aniversario US TourNeptune TheatreSeattleWA07/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Engelbert HumperdinckBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodNJ11/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Kool & the GangCannery Hotel and CasinoLas VegasNV08/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Roy Chubby BrownO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneUK12/27/2020 06:30 PMTMUK
Samantha FishO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondonUK03/19/2021 07:00 PMTMUK
The PlattersOrleans ShowroomLas VegasNV08/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The PlattersOrleans ShowroomLas VegasNV07/31/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
WingerThe Meadows CasinoWashingtonPA06/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
WWE NXT TakeOver: BostonTD GardenBostonMA08/22/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry FestivalNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ10/24/2020 08:00 AMTMUSA
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and TwoPrincess TheatreMelbourne,IC04/01/2020 07:30 PMTMAU
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire In ConcertSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB02/25/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire In ConcertSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB02/26/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
NAICF: Koo Koo Kanga RooArden TheatreSt AlbertAB05/26/2020 12:00 PMTMUSA
NAICF: The Magic CityArden TheatreSt AlbertAB05/27/2020 09:30 AMTMUSA
NAICF: The Magic CityArden TheatreSt AlbertAB05/27/2020 01:15 PMTMUSA
NAICF: The Magic CityArden TheatreSt AlbertAB05/28/2020 09:30 AMTMUSA
NAICF: The Magic CityArden TheatreSt AlbertAB05/29/2020 09:30 AMTMUSA
NAICF: The Magic CityArden TheatreSt AlbertAB05/29/2020 01:15 PMTMUSA
NAICF: The Magic CityArden TheatreSt AlbertAB05/30/2020 01:30 PMTMUSA
NAICF: The Magic CityArden TheatreSt AlbertAB05/31/2020 01:30 PMTMUSA
NAICF: The Magic CityArden TheatreSt AlbertAB05/26/2020 09:30 AMTMUSA
San Diego County FairDel Mar FairgroundsDel MarCA06/27/2020 12:00 PMTMUSA
The Wiggles – Fun and Games Tour!Palais TheatreSt Kilda,IC07/09/2020 10:00 AMTMAU
The Wiggles – Fun and Games Tour!Palais TheatreSt Kilda,IC07/09/2020 01:00 PMTMAU
Toast of the Coast Wine FestivalDel Mar FairgroundsDel MarCA06/13/2020 12:00 PMTMUSA
Toast of the Coast Wine FestivalDel Mar FairgroundsDel MarCA06/13/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
