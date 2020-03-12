Broadway Theaters Maintain Schedule Despite Confirmed COVID-19 Case

An usher who has worked at two thriving Broadway shows in New York City has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), however, the Broadway organizations...

An usher who has worked at two thriving Broadway shows in New York City has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), however, the Broadway organizations decided that “the show must go on.”

According to USA Today, the individual had worked as an usher at Shubert’s Booth Theater, where Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is currently playing, as well as the Brooks Atkinson Theater, home to Six.

“Last evening, we were notified that a part-time employee of both organizations has tested positively for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” Shubert and Nederlander Organizations said in a joint statement on Wednesday. “Immediately upon learning of the positive test, both organizations began taking every step necessary to ensure the safety of our audiences, performers, crew, and building staff.”

Out of caution, the company said a “deep cleaning” is scheduled for the Brooks Atkinson overnight, while a deep cleaning has already been completed for the Booth Theater. Nonetheless, performances of both shows, as well as other Broadway performances, will go on as scheduled. Those who are not willing to attend the show amid the pandemic can exchange their tickets at their point of purchase. The organizations are urging those who feel sick to stay home.

“Employees of the theaters and productions who may have been exposed were notified and advised to monitor their health diligently and follow best practices related to personal hygiene, as well as directed to stay at home if they are ill,” the statement continued. “In addition, we are urging any high-risk audience members who attended these performances in the past several days to follow similar guidance.”

Earlier this week, producers of To Kill A Mockingbird, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, West Side Story, The Book of Mormon, and The Lehman Trilogy announced that they will be offering affordable $50 tickets for those willing to head down to Broadway. To Kill A Mockingbird‘s producer Scott Rudin noted that “this is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to,” noting that “as long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains on the Broadway stage.”

The Broadway League also released a statement earlier this week, writing that the league has taken additional measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule, and we have added alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers for public use in the lobby of every theatre,” the league said. “We invite patrons to make use of soap, paper towels, and tissues available in all restrooms. We remain vigilant, and we are prepared to make decisions based on current recommendations, as well as in response to changing conditions.”