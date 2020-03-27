BTS Confirm Map Of The Soul Tour Postponement

BTS fans will have to wait a while longer to see the South Korean superstars. Days after the group’s management team notified fans their...

BTS fans will have to wait a while longer to see the South Korean superstars. Days after the group’s management team notified fans their Map of the Soul Tour could face some changes, the outing’s North American leg was officially postponed.

The boy band’s latest world tour was slated to kick off in South Korea next month before traveling to the U.S. for a 16-date stadium tour. BTS were scheduled to visit Dallas, San Francisco, Orlando and more top markets through June before bringing the tour overseas until September, meaning fans will likely have to wait until the fall to catch the phenoms.

“We would like to inform you that there will be some adjustments to the upcoming BTS Map Of The Soul Tour – North America schedule in order to make sure that we put the safety of everyone involved first and foremost,” Big Hit Entertainment, BTS’ management team, shared in an official statement. “We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans. We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly. We ask for your further patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring you the best and safest concert experience as soon as we can.”

The K-pop industry was among the first to be impacted by the global spread of COVID-19. Artists like Seventeen, GOT7 and (G)I-DLE and were among the many to alter their Asian and European tour dates. In the U.S., the LA-based Korea Times Music Festival – an annual showcase of K-pop acts – was one of the first festivals to be postponed over virus concerns. After BTS called off their Seoul shows, fans took it upon themselves to help those impacted by COVID-19 by donating their ticket refunds to relief causes.

