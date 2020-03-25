Camila Cabello Postpones Spring Tour Citing COVID-19 Concerns

Pop singer Camila Cabello announced the postponement of her Romance Tour this summer. The tour was set to kick-off on May 26 in Oslo,...

The tour was set to kick-off on May 26 in Oslo, Norway, followed by dates throughout Europe like Berlin, Manchester, Paris, Milan, and Madrid before heading to the states. Late July, the U.S. tour would pick-up, hitting shows in Portland, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Boston, New York, and Nashville before wrapping-up in Miami late September. However, Cabello took to social media to share news of the tour on Tuesday.

“With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew and ultimately you guys,” she said. “I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone the tour…we can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do.”

She noted that while the team is going to do their best to reschedule as soon as possible, more information will be announced in the coming weeks. Amid the mess, she said that one positive aspect of this pandemic is “the opportunity to create and keep making music that I’m also excited to share with you.”

Cabello is set to tour in support of her sophomore record Romance, which dropped in December. The record, which follows her debut LP Camila, features “Senorita,” “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” and “Easy.”