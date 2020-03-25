Luke Combs Leads Tuesday Best-Sellers

Country star Luke Combs took the best-selling event spot on Tuesday, according to Ticket Club sales data. Combs’ show in San Francisco claimed the...

Country star Luke Combs took the best-selling event spot on Tuesday, according to Ticket Club sales data. Combs’ show in San Francisco claimed the No. 1 spot. Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher will provide support. Combs extended his What You See Is What You Get tour through the rest of 2020 after a wildly successful 2019.

A My Fair Lady performance in Houston landed at No. 2. The classic musical will run for eight performances in Houston this fall. Opera singer Andrea Bocelli came in at No. 3. He’ll perform in Los Angeles for two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, with one show landing in the top 5. Bocelli’s San Jose concert also landed on the best-sellers.

Motley Crue’s Philadelphia stop on their reunion tour took the No. 4 spot. The Crue is teaming up with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for one of the most anticipated tours of the summer. Jimmy Buffett rounded out the top 5 with his Cincinnati show in July.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 24, 2020

1. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (October 17, 2020 @ Chase Center – San Francisco, CA)

2. My Fair Lady (October 3, 2020 @ Sarofim Hall – Hobby Center – Houston, TX)

3. Andrea Bocelli (June 16, 2020 @ Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA)

4. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (August 15, 2020 @ Citizens Bank Park – Philadelphia, PA)

5. Jimmy Buffett (July 14, 2020 @ Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH)

6. The Killers (August 25, 2020 @ Chase Center – San Francisco, CA)

7. Tom Segura (August 15, 2020 @ Borgata Events Center – Atlantic City, NJ)

8. Andrea Bocelli (June 13, 2020 @ SAP Center – San Jose, CA)

9. Jo Koy (August 16, 2020 @ Pacific Amphitheatre – Costa Mesa, CA)

10. Gift Card (March 21, 2021 @ Gift Certificates – South Windsor, CT)

11. Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)

12. John Prine (May 22, 2020 @ Louisville Palace – Louisville, KY)

13. Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion (July 11, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)

14. Tenacious D (October 5, 2020 @ Carpenter Theatre – Richmond, VA)

15. Chris Stapleton (August 20, 2020 @ Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD)

16. Incubus, 311 & Badflower (July 30, 2020 @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Spring, TX)

17. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (June 24, 2020 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)

18. Celtic Thunder (November 18, 2020 @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre – Red Bank, NJ)

19. Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor (August 22, 2020 @ Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA)

20. New Order & Pet Shop Boys (September 26, 2020 @ Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA)