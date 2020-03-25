Harry Styles Pushes Back First Leg Of Love On Tour

After remaining quiet for a few weeks, popstar Harry Styles revealed that he will push back the start to “Love On Tour.” The first...

The first leg of the tour was slated to kick-off in Birmingham, England on April 15. From there, he was set to perform across Europe, hitting cities like Madrid, Lisbon, Budapest, Copenhagen, Paris, and Cologne. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the trek has been postponed to spring 2021.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” Styles said in a statement. “However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows.

“In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come. For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness.”

The European leg of the tour will now kick-off in Bologna, Italy on February 12, 2021 and run through Moscow, Russia on March 30, 2021.

At this time, Styles hasn’t commented on the other legs of Love On Tour. He is slated to appear in the U.S. in June, stoppng in cities like New York City, Boston, Nashville, Tampa, Dallas, and Los Angeles before performing in Mexico early October. Then, he’s set to return to the U.S. for a pair of Halloween gigs at Madison Square Garden. He is touring in support of his sophomore record Fine Line, which dropped late last year.

It’s unlikely that Styles will cancel the U.S. part of the tour yet, but that may change depending on how the coronavirus pandemic unfolds in the coming weeks.