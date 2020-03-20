Harry Styles Adds Tour Dates As Fans Anticipate Postponement

LATEST
Industry March 20, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0

Live Nation has postponed remaining tour dates this month, festivals through June are being rescheduled, and artists are postponing upcoming gigs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, amid the mess, popstar Harry Styles added more dates to his world tour.

Styles will head on tour this year to support his forthcoming sophomore album, Fine Line. “Love On Tour” is slated to kick-off this April in the U.K., followed by gigs across Europe in cities like Stockholm, Prague, Madrid, and Vienna. From there, he’ll head to North America in June, appearing in New York City, Boston, Nashville, Tampa, Dallas, and Los Angeles before performing in Mexico early October. Then, he’ll return to the U.S. for a pair of Halloween gigs in New York City.

At this time, the former One Direction member has not announced any cancellations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, this morning, tickets head on sale for his newly-announced gigs in Australia this November, where fans will see him stop in Auckland, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney. Fans are confused that Styles hasn’t said word about the virus, but is instead promoting the tour.

While Live Nation postponed tours through the end of the month, multiple artists have already postponed dates throughout April and May, including Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Tool, Elton John, and Brooks & Dunn. Events are being postponed and rescheduled across the country; Denver closed down its city-owned venues through mid-May, including the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater, Memphis In May cancelled events like Beale Street Music Festival, and Las Vegas residencies have been halted.

We’ll update this story if more information becomes available.

