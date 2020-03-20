Harry Styles Adds Tour Dates As Fans Anticipate Postponement

Live Nation has postponed remaining tour dates this month, festivals through June are being rescheduled, and artists are postponing upcoming gigs due to the...

Live Nation has postponed remaining tour dates this month, festivals through June are being rescheduled, and artists are postponing upcoming gigs due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, amid the mess, popstar Harry Styles added more dates to his world tour.

Styles will head on tour this year to support his forthcoming sophomore album, Fine Line. “Love On Tour” is slated to kick-off this April in the U.K., followed by gigs across Europe in cities like Stockholm, Prague, Madrid, and Vienna. From there, he’ll head to North America in June, appearing in New York City, Boston, Nashville, Tampa, Dallas, and Los Angeles before performing in Mexico early October. Then, he’ll return to the U.S. for a pair of Halloween gigs in New York City.

At this time, the former One Direction member has not announced any cancellations due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, this morning, tickets head on sale for his newly-announced gigs in Australia this November, where fans will see him stop in Auckland, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney. Fans are confused that Styles hasn’t said word about the virus, but is instead promoting the tour.

And I am 100% sure that we aren’t the only ones! You finally need to address this whole situation and how it will affect the tour! Postpone the upcoming European dates and give everyone the possibility to see you at a later point but in a safe setting!! @HSHQ โ Niki (@PurpleSky47) March 17, 2020

I love you Harry and as much as I want to see you and attend, you should really think about not promoting what all the official health care professionals and governments advice us to do such as SOCIAL DISTANCING and AVOIDING CROWDED PLACES. โ ๐๐๐๐ ๐๐ (@ppItkdibtr) March 17, 2020

amazing! BUT WHAT ABOUT THE EUROPE SHOWS? WE NEED TO KNOW WHATS HAPPENING!!! โ ๐๐ฒ๐ โ (@hazzxhallway) March 10, 2020

I wish Harry Styles would just cancel his tour already. Itโs obviously going to happen Iโd rather try and replan it than be in limbo ๐คท๐ผโโ๏ธ โ Samantha (@xsamharrison) March 19, 2020

Just got an email from ticketmaster saying Harry Styles April concerts are not cancelled – yet. They also said to not contact them as they are too busy with calls and emails. So I canโt attend or cancel…? โ Diana (@dianamaria_mua) March 19, 2020

@Harry_Styles @jefezoff @HSHQ

Please let us know if the tour will be postponed. We have flights and hotels booked. I just lost my job due to coronavirus and I canโt afford to cancel everything last minute I wonโt get my refund. PLEASE โ hana (@ifflyhana) March 19, 2020

While Live Nation postponed tours through the end of the month, multiple artists have already postponed dates throughout April and May, including Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, Tool, Elton John, and Brooks & Dunn. Events are being postponed and rescheduled across the country; Denver closed down its city-owned venues through mid-May, including the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater, Memphis In May cancelled events like Beale Street Music Festival, and Las Vegas residencies have been halted.

We’ll update this story if more information becomes available.