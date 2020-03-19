Tool Postpones North American Tour In Its Entirety
The metal group Tool has postponed its entire North American tour this spring amid coronavirus concerns.
“Tool regrets to inform that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the band said in a statement Wednesday. “They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon.”
Days after postponing a handful of dates on their forthcoming tour, the band had to put the entire trek on hold. The tour was slated to kick-off on April 16 in Miami, Florida, followed by gigs in cities like Charlotte, Baltimore, Toledo, and Montreal, among others, before wrapping-up on May 5. At this time, no rescheduled dates have been announced, and their second leg of the tour, set to begin on May 29, will still reportedly go on as planned. Tool was touring in support of their 2019 record Fear Inoculum.
They are the latest group to postpone their tour due to coronavirus; earlier this week, acts like Elton John, Billie Eilish, and The Rolling Stones postponed their tours until later this year, while Live Nation postponed all tours throughout the end of March. Festivals have also been quick to cancel or postpone upcoming shows, including Bonnaroo, which Tool was slated to headline alongside Lizzo and Tame Impala.
See the postponed tour dates below.
Tool | 2020 Fear Inoculum Tour Dates -POSTPONED
04/16 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
04/25 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
05/01 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre
05/04 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
05/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Spring 2020 Dates
05/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
06/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/10 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
06/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
06/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
