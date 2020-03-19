Tool Postpones North American Tour In Its Entirety

The metal group Tool has postponed its entire North American tour this spring amid coronavirus concerns. “Tool regrets to inform that the first leg...

The metal group Tool has postponed its entire North American tour this spring amid coronavirus concerns.

“Tool regrets to inform that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the band said in a statement Wednesday. “They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon.”

Days after postponing a handful of dates on their forthcoming tour, the band had to put the entire trek on hold. The tour was slated to kick-off on April 16 in Miami, Florida, followed by gigs in cities like Charlotte, Baltimore, Toledo, and Montreal, among others, before wrapping-up on May 5. At this time, no rescheduled dates have been announced, and their second leg of the tour, set to begin on May 29, will still reportedly go on as planned. Tool was touring in support of their 2019 record Fear Inoculum.

They are the latest group to postpone their tour due to coronavirus; earlier this week, acts like Elton John, Billie Eilish, and The Rolling Stones postponed their tours until later this year, while Live Nation postponed all tours throughout the end of March. Festivals have also been quick to cancel or postpone upcoming shows, including Bonnaroo, which Tool was slated to headline alongside Lizzo and Tame Impala.

See the postponed tour dates below.

Tool | 2020 Fear Inoculum Tour Dates -POSTPONED

04/16 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

04/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

04/25 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

05/01 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre

05/04 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

05/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Spring 2020 Dates

05/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

06/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/10 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

06/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

06/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center