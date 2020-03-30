Celtic Thunder, Pro Soccer Highlight Tuesday Tickets For Sale

Acclaimed Irish vocal group Celtic Thunder have multiple new tour dates with tickets for sale Tuesday. The decorated quintet will bring Ireland to portions...

Acclaimed Irish vocal group Celtic Thunder have multiple new tour dates with tickets for sale Tuesday. The decorated quintet will bring Ireland to portions of the U.S. later this fall on their aptly named Ireland tour. Stops on the tour include Jacksonville, Minneapolis, Mesa and Concord, all of which see tickets go up for exclusive pre-sale tomorrow. Other pre-sale offerings include Shaun Cassidy in Washington state and performances of The Color Purple in Pensacola.

Tuesday’s general sale listings is dominated by pro soccer. USL Championship team Sacramento Republic FC see a handful of home games hit the market, including clashes with New Mexico United, San Antonio FC, El Paso Locomotive and in-state rivals San Diego Loyal SC and Orange County SC.

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Celtic Thunder: Ireland Mesa Arts Center Mesa AZ 10/28/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Celtic Thunder: Ireland The Palace Theatre Greensburg PA 11/23/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Celtic Thunder: Ireland Keswick Theatre Glenside PA 12/09/2020 08:00 PM AXS Celtic Thunder: Ireland Capitol Center for the Arts Concord NH 12/20/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Celtic Thunder: Ireland Florida Theatre Jacksonville FL 12/16/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Celtic Thunder: Ireland Jefferson Center Roanoke VA 12/08/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Celtic Thunder: Ireland Ven Wezel Performance Arts Hall Sarasota FL 12/20/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Celtic Thunder: Ireland Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown NJ 11/19/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Celtic Thunder: Ireland Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater FL 12/19/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Celtic Thunder: Ireland Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank NJ 11/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Celtic Thunder: Ireland Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts Salina KS 11/12/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Celtic Thunder: Ireland State Theatre Minneapolis MN 11/27/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Hot Autumn Nights NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury NY 09/12/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Shaun Cassidy Tulalip Resort Casino Tulalip WA 05/30/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Color Purple Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola FL 05/23/2020 08:00 PM Touring The Color Purple Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola FL 05/24/2020 02:00 PM Touring

