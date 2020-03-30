LATEST
Celtic Thunder, Pro Soccer Highlight Tuesday Tickets For Sale

Acclaimed Irish vocal group Celtic Thunder have multiple new tour dates with tickets for sale Tuesday. The decorated quintet will bring Ireland to portions... Celtic Thunder, Pro Soccer Highlight Tuesday Tickets For Sale

Acclaimed Irish vocal group Celtic Thunder have multiple new tour dates with tickets for sale Tuesday. The decorated quintet will bring Ireland to portions of the U.S. later this fall on their aptly named Ireland tour. Stops on the tour include Jacksonville, Minneapolis, Mesa and Concord, all of which see tickets go up for exclusive pre-sale tomorrow. Other pre-sale offerings include Shaun Cassidy in Washington state and performances of The Color Purple in Pensacola.

Tuesday’s general sale listings is dominated by pro soccer. USL Championship team Sacramento Republic FC see a handful of home games hit the market, including clashes with New Mexico United, San Antonio FC, El Paso Locomotive and in-state rivals San Diego Loyal SC and Orange County SC.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Celtic Thunder: IrelandMesa Arts CenterMesaAZ10/28/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandThe Palace TheatreGreensburgPA11/23/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandKeswick TheatreGlensidePA12/09/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Celtic Thunder: IrelandCapitol Center for the ArtsConcordNH12/20/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFL12/16/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandJefferson CenterRoanokeVA12/08/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandVen Wezel Performance Arts HallSarasotaFL12/20/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandMayo Performing Arts CenterMorristownNJ11/19/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandRuth Eckerd HallClearwaterFL12/19/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ11/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandStiefel Theatre for the Performing ArtsSalinaKS11/12/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Celtic Thunder: IrelandState TheatreMinneapolisMN11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Hot Autumn NightsNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburyNY09/12/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Shaun CassidyTulalip Resort CasinoTulalipWA05/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Color PurplePensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFL05/23/2020 08:00 PMTouring
The Color PurplePensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFL05/24/2020 02:00 PMTouring

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Paso LocomotivePapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA05/30/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Sacramento Republic FC vs. New Mexico UnitedPapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA04/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Orange County SCPapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA06/27/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Antonio FCPapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA06/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Diego Loyal SCPapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoCA05/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL04/30/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
GGAC PRESENTS 11TH GARVI DAY 2020Festival PlaceSherwood ParkAB04/26/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
