Celtic Thunder, Pro Soccer Highlight Tuesday Tickets For Sale
Onsales March 30, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Acclaimed Irish vocal group Celtic Thunder have multiple new tour dates with tickets for sale Tuesday. The decorated quintet will bring Ireland to portions of the U.S. later this fall on their aptly named Ireland tour. Stops on the tour include Jacksonville, Minneapolis, Mesa and Concord, all of which see tickets go up for exclusive pre-sale tomorrow. Other pre-sale offerings include Shaun Cassidy in Washington state and performances of The Color Purple in Pensacola.
Tuesday’s general sale listings is dominated by pro soccer. USL Championship team Sacramento Republic FC see a handful of home games hit the market, including clashes with New Mexico United, San Antonio FC, El Paso Locomotive and in-state rivals San Diego Loyal SC and Orange County SC.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Pre-sale
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|05/30/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. New Mexico United
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|04/18/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. Orange County SC
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|06/27/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Antonio FC
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|06/20/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Sacramento Republic FC vs. San Diego Loyal SC
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|CA
|05/02/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Reggae Gold
|Subterranean
|Chicago
|IL
|04/30/2020 10:00 PM
|TWEB
|GGAC PRESENTS 11TH GARVI DAY 2020
|Festival Place
|Sherwood Park
|AB
|04/26/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
