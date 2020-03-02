Charlotte’s MLS Team Considers Adding Personal Seat Licenses

While Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team is still in-the-works, organizers are beginning to develop its season-ticket strategy and are considering Personal Seat License (PSL)...

While Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team is still in-the-works, organizers are beginning to develop its season-ticket strategy and are considering Personal Seat License (PSL) options.

The team, which is yet-to-be-named, surveyed thousands of fans who put down ticket deposits this past week, gathering information on whether or not PSLs would be an option of interest. The survey asked fans about eight potential scenarios for season ticket options, including luxury “club” seats, a West End Zone “Gridiron Club” section, and field-level seating for “Tunnel Club” members. The “Tunnel Club” will be a new entryway and lounge for fans looking for some pricier seats within the stadium with views of players as they exit and leave the field.

PSLs could range anywhere from $300 to nearly $4,000, in addition to the cost of a season ticket, which could cost between $400 and $5,950, certain scenarios in the survey suggested. These seats include general seating in the lower and 200 levels, a special “supporter’s section” behind the goal which will likely be standing-room only, premium seats with access to climate-controlled lounges, and “Tunnel Club” seats.

This past January, the team reportedly received reservations for 22,000 seats, WFAE 90.7 FM reports. Those who placed deposits are asked to complete the survey by March 9 in order for the team to consider fans’ options.

The team, owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, will play at the Bank of America Stadium, kicking-off its inaugural season in 2021.