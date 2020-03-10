Coachella Tops Monday Best-Sellers Despite Rumors Of Cancellation

Coachella Valley and Arts Music Festival took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, although this year’s edition of the festival is in...

Coachella Valley and Arts Music Festival took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, although this year’s edition of the festival is in question.

The festival, slated to take place over the course of two weekends in April, is set to feature headlining performances from Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean. While the event is the largest festival across the United States, the event is up in the air amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. Already, a handful of concerts and festivals have been called-off in fears of the virus spreading and now, industry sources are saying that Coachella could be next.

Other artists were a hot commodity yesterday including Lady Gaga’s upcoming Chromatica Ball shows, Billie Eilish’s Where Do We Go? Tour, BTS’ North America shows, Reba McEntire’s 2020 outing, and The Rolling Stones’ No Filter trek. Garth Brooks also made the list for his one-off show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium – marking the venue’s first major concert – as well as Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s stop on their joint tour in Arizona.

A handful of sports also sold well, including the CONCACAF Champions League match between New York City FC and Tigres UANL, the West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, and the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. WWE: Raw also made an appearance, as well as Monster Jam, the Friendly between Mexico and Columbia, and the baseball match between the Nationals and Mets.

Broadway’s Hamilton also sold well. See the full list of yesterday’s best-selling events list below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events — Monday March 9, 2020