Cole Swindell Reschedules Remaining Tour Dates

Country crooner Cole Swindell has rescheduled a slate of tour dates which were previously postponed.

Swindell’s Down To Earth Tour was originally scheduled to run through the spring but ultimately cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. He will resume the trek October 1 in his home state of Georgia and visit Jacksonville, Grand Rapids, Louisville and more before wrapping the trip October 24 in Kansas City. Special guests Hardy, Jon Langston and Trea Landon will provide support on select dates.

“I know it’s been a crazy, scary time here lately. It was heartbreaking having to postpone the Down To Earth Tour right as we got it kicked off but it’s what we had to do,” the singer shared in a video clip posted to social media. “We got to keep everybody healthy out there. We want you guys to enjoy the shows when you come out and see them.”

In addition his headlining run, the “Love You Too Late” singer will also be making up a scheduled appearance at Fort Lauderdale’s Tortuga Festival. The weekend-long bash was set for April 17-19 but postponed by city officials in accordance with new CDC measures limiting public gatherings in the weeks to come. Swindell will perform alongside festival headliners Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan.

Check out the singer’s rescheduled tour dates below.

Cole Swindell – Rescheduled Tour Dates

October 1 – Macon, GA – Macon Centreplex Auditorium

October 2 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

October 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Festival*

October 8 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center-Five Flags Arena

October 9 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Theatre

October 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

October 11 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

October 22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Sanford Pentagon

October 23 – Park City, KS – Hartman Arena

October 24 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

*festival appearance