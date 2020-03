Comedy Shows Bolster Weekend Tickets On Sale

Comedy fans have plenty to choose from in the coming days as several must-see stand-up shows release tickets for sale. Leading the pack is...

Comedy fans have plenty to choose from in the coming days as several must-see stand-up shows release tickets for sale. Leading the pack is “Queen Of Mean” Lisa Lampanelli. The insult comedy pro is slated to take over Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse for several dates as part of her Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It show. She inundates the weekend’s pre-sale opportunities along with select tour dates from Irish singer Niall Horan and Three Dog Night.

The comedy frenzy continues with Tiffany Haddish, Fortune Feimster, and Jim Jeffries, all of whom see select shows go on sale to the general public in the coming days. Several theater and family productions go on sale at the international level as well. Acclaimed musical Come From Away will visit Sydney in the fall with several pre-sale opportunities available. Meanwhile, the general public can snag tickets for Harry Potter and The Cursed Child in Melbourne and Disney On Ice in Auckland.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday and Monday, March 21-23, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour White River Amphitheatre Auburn WA 08/09/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Xfinity Center Mansfield MA 07/23/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis IN 07/29/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati OH 07/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Niall Horan – Nice To Meet Ya Tour The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Woodlands TX 07/12/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/16/2020 07:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/17/2020 07:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/18/2020 08:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/19/2020 02:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/19/2020 08:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/20/2020 02:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/20/2020 06:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/23/2020 01:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/23/2020 07:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/24/2020 07:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/25/2020 08:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/26/2020 02:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/26/2020 08:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/27/2020 02:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/27/2020 06:00 PM TMAU Come From Away State Theatre, Sydney Sydney, SW 09/16/2020 01:00 PM TMAU World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless Cleveland OH 06/21/2020 11:00 AM CLE Billy Gardell Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa FL 05/28/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/17/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/18/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/20/2020 08:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/20/2020 02:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/21/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/21/2020 02:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/23/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/24/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/25/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/27/2020 08:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/27/2020 02:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/28/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/28/2020 02:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/19/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/26/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/16/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Three Dog Night LAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge LA 07/31/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA

General Onsale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister AUSTRALIA’S THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER: NEON NIGHTS The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage Rancho Mirage CA 07/11/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Ballet & All That Jazz Spring Recital The Maryland Theatre Hagerstown MD 05/16/2020 10:00 AM TMUSA Ballet & All That Jazz Spring Recital The Maryland Theatre Hagerstown MD 05/16/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA Ballet & All That Jazz Spring Recital The Maryland Theatre Hagerstown MD 05/16/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Billy Idol Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln CA 08/02/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020: The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage Rancho Mirage CA 06/27/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Broncs & Bulls OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Broncs & Bulls Rodeo OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/23/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Chicago Underground Comedy Beat Kitchen Chicago IL 04/21/2020 09:00 PM TWEB Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/15/2020 05:30 PM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/15/2020 10:00 AM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/15/2020 01:30 PM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/16/2020 10:00 AM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/16/2020 01:30 PM TMNZ Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Spark Arena Auckland NZ 08/14/2020 07:00 PM TMNZ Engelbert Humperdinck with Special Guest The Righteous Brothers Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln CA 07/11/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Extraordinary Popular Delusions Beat Kitchen Chicago IL 04/20/2020 09:00 PM TWEB Extreme Rodeo OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Extreme Rodeo OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/24/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Fiesta Del Charro OC Fair & Event Center Costa Mesa CA 07/26/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Fitz Mania Fitz Casino Tunica Robinsonville MS 04/25/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Fortune Feimster The Lincoln Theatre Washington DC 04/18/2020 09:00 PM EBRITE Friends of the Central Library Presents – Tayari Jones The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater Syracuse NY 08/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two Princess Theatre Melbourne, IC 03/21/2020 07:30 PM TMAU Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two Princess Theatre Melbourne, IC 03/22/2020 07:30 PM TMAU JIM JEFFERIES: OBLIVIOUS The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage Rancho Mirage CA 05/09/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/17/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/18/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/20/2020 08:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/20/2020 02:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/21/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/21/2020 02:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/23/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/24/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/25/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/27/2020 08:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/27/2020 02:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/28/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/28/2020 02:00 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/19/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/26/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Lisa Lampanelli’s Losin’ It Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Chicago IL 06/16/2020 07:30 PM Chicago Nutcracker Market Spring NRG Center Houston TX 04/19/2020 10:00 AM TMUSA Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with John Waite Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln CA 09/04/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Ronnie Milsap Belterra Casino Resort and Spa Florence IN 06/27/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Russian Ballet Theatre Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh NC 10/02/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA STYX & REO Speedwagon Washington State Fair Puyallup WA 09/23/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Tacoma Rainiers vs. Las Vegas Aviators Cheney Stadium Tacoma WA 07/09/2020 07:05 PM TMUSA Tiffany Haddish Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln CA 06/06/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA TUNG YEU: w/Ánh Minh, M?nh Qu?nh, Huong Thuy & more The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage Rancho Mirage CA 04/04/2020 08:00 PM ETIX World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless Cleveland OH 06/21/2020 11:00 AM CLE WWE Live Martin Luther King Jr. Arena Savannah GA 04/19/2020 07:00 PM ETIX

Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Summers Jr. via Wikimedia Commons