LATEST
Covid-19 Cases by State- Guide for Live Entertainment (March 23 Update) Covid-19 Cases by State- Guide for Live Entertainment (March 23 Update)

Covid-19 Cases by State- Guide for Live Entertainment (March 23 Update)

Industry March 23, 2020 TicketNews Staff 0

Covid-194 Live Events5 Statistics1 tickets50
As more and more Americans are directly impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, TicketNews will continue to provide occasional statistical updates reflecting the actual... Covid-19 Cases by State- Guide for Live Entertainment (March 23 Update)

As more and more Americans are directly impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, TicketNews will continue to provide occasional statistical updates reflecting the actual numbers, in hopes of injecting a bit of perspective.

Governors in 12 states – California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and West Virginia – have announced stay-at-home orders designed to minimize spread of the disease while researchers develop solutions and health care systems brace for potential waves of cases. While the numbers are high and obviously expected to continue to go up as more and more individuals get tested, the raw numbers are still a tiny fraction of the U.S. population, which should give some hope that if people hold to social distancing measures and blunt the rapid growth of the outbreak, things could be getting back to normal on far better than the most dire of proposed timelines we’ve seen in the early days of this.

New York, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic, crossed the 20,000 known case barrier Monday, sitting at 20,875 total case mark – more than 50% of the total cases that are currently known to exist in America. Even there, however, the number of known cases per 1,000 residents has just passed one. 1.073, to be exact. A total of seven jurisdictions – New York, New Jersey, Washington, Louisiana, Washington D.C., Michigan and Colorado – currently show above 0.1 residents per 1,000 having tested positive. New Jersey is No. 2 behind its neighbor with 0.32 cases per 1,000.

These statistics are not intended to downplay the seriousness of the current outbreak, nor to discourage anyone from doing their part by staying home as much as they can and practicing safe social distancing measures when they must leave home to minimize their chances of catching or spreading this aggressive virus. But it is valuable to take a step back from the panic and understand the numbers from a different perspective.

Known Coronavirus Cases Per 1,000 Residents

 New York1.073
 New Jersey0.320
 Washington0.262
 Louisiana0.180
 District of Columbia0.164
 Michigan0.123
 Colorado0.103
 Massachusetts0.093
 Connecticut0.092
 Mississippi0.084
 Vermont0.083
 Illinois0.083
 Maine0.080
 Rhode Island0.078
 Tennessee0.077
 Wisconsin0.065
 Nevada0.062
 Georgia0.058
 Delaware0.058
 New Hampshire0.057
 Utah0.056
 Arkansas0.055
 Florida0.055
 Pennsylvania0.050
 Maryland0.048
 California0.046
 Wyoming0.045
 Alaska0.044
 Minnesota0.042
 Hawaii0.040
 North Dakota0.039
 Indiana0.038
 Oregon0.038
 South Carolina0.038
 Iowa0.033
 Alabama0.032
 Montana0.032
 South Dakota0.032
 New Mexico0.031
 Ohio0.030
 Virginia0.030
 North Carolina0.029
 Idaho0.026
 Texas0.025
 Kentucky0.023
 Kansas0.022
 Nebraska0.022
 Arizona0.021
 Missouri0.021
 Oklahoma0.020
 West Virginia0.009

State population figures via 2019 estimates by the U.S. Census BureauCoronavirus infection numbers via the Worldometer Coronavirus Tracker (as of 2PM Monday March 23)

free ticket club trial membership for TicketNews Readers
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®