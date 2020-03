Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

National tours of top Broadway productions are the dominant events releasing tickets for sale on Friday. The week will close with plenty of opportunities...

National tours of top Broadway productions are the dominant events releasing tickets for sale on Friday. The week will close with plenty of opportunities to get tickets for upcoming performances of Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Wicked, Come From Away and more. All of the aforementioned shows have various touring performances available for general sale, as well as Steel Magnolias in Illinois.

The day’s offerings also feature Canadian Premier League soccer as Valour FC and Forge FC release tickets for their 2020 slate of home games. Popular comics Jeff Dunham and Michelle Wolf are also in the mix of tickets on sale, as well as Southern rock titans Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kid Rock. Other concerts releasing tickets are select dates from HAIM, Ronnie Milsap, Jo Dee Messina and Celtic Woman.

See the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Friday, March 27, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Air Supply MGM Grand Detroit Event Center Detroit MI 06/04/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Bustout Burlesque House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless New Orleans LA 05/29/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Grand Funk Railroad The Meadows Casino Washington PA 06/19/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Kid Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys Stateline NV 07/10/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Thunder From Down Under The Meadows Casino Washington PA 06/20/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Thunder From Down Under The Meadows Casino Washington PA 06/20/2020 09:00 PM TMUSA WWE Monday Night RAW DCU Center Worcester MA 05/04/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA

General Sale