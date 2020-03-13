Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin Dominate Thursday Best-Sellers

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s upcoming co-headlining tour was the dominant event among Thursday’s best-selling event list. The Latin pop stars accounted for nine...

Lady Gaga reclaimed the top spot for her Toronto Chromatica Ball gig later this summer. Mother Monster also appeared at Nos. 5 and 15 for her Chicago and Boston shows, respectively. Garth Brooks, The Weeknd and Santana with Earth, Wind and Fire appeared for their respective tour dates in the latter half of the year. Meanwhile, several springtime events – mainly Billie Eilish’s Where Do We Go? Tour and MLB games – made the best-sellers list prior to widespread postponements due to the coronavirus.

Hamilton was the lone theater event represented. The historical hit show eeked its way onto the last for a fall performance at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre.

See the full list of yesterday’s best-selling events below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events — Thursday March 12, 2020