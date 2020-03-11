Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin Inundate Thursday Onsale Listings

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin fill Thursday’s onsale listings with Latin flair. The music stars, who are teaming up for a co-headlining tour later...

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin fill Thursday’s onsale listings with Latin flair. The music stars, who are teaming up for a co-headlining tour later this year, dominate tomorrow’s event list. Their tour will have a handful of gigs go up for pre-sale Thursday, while 21 dates on the trek see tickets released to the general public.

The Goo Goo Dolls join them with an upcoming show in Milwaukee hitting the market, along with several racing events at Mexico City’s Autodrome Hermanos Rodriguez. Concerts are much more prevalent on the pre-sale list, with Hayley Williams’ Petals For Armor Tour leading the way. Bob Dylan, Boyz II Men, Jimmy Eat World and Lady Antebellum also see exclusive pre-sale opportunities available Thursday.

Check out the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday, March 12, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister 2nd Annual Comedy, Music & Seafood Festival Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk Brooklyn NY 06/20/2020 07:00 PM LIVN AEW – All Elite Wrestling Santa Ana Star Center Rio Rancho NM 05/13/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA Air Supply Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Mankato MN 05/29/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Alice Cooper Altria Theater Richmond VA 07/13/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Alice Cooper EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus OH 07/15/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Alice Cooper Mountain Health Arena Huntington WV 07/14/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Alison Wonderland Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison CO 09/15/2020 06:00 PM AXS ALT 105.7 Presents Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta GA 06/10/2020 08:00 PM LIVN América v. Cruz Azul Estadio Azteca México DF 03/15/2020 08:00 PM Torneo Clausura 2020 America: 50th Anniversary Town Hall New York NY 09/13/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA An Evening With Greensky Bluegrass The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York NY 06/26/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA An Evening With Greensky Bluegrass The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York NY 06/27/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Ask Me Another The Pabst Theater Milwaukee WI 05/17/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Ask Me Another The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee WI 05/17/2020 08:00 PM OTHER ASK ME ANOTHER Fitzgerald Theater St. Paul MN 05/15/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Ask Me Another The Pageant St Louis MO 05/19/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA BabyJake Rivoli Toronto ON 05/01/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Bachman Cummings Family Arena Saint Charles MO 06/18/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Bachman Cummings Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake MN 06/21/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Bachman Cummings – Together Again MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield OH 06/14/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT, Quiet Riot, Skid Row, Slaughter Hollywood Palladium Hollywood CA 09/19/2020 06:00 PM LIVN Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT, Quiet Riot, Skid Row, Slaughter The Pavilion at Montage Mountain Scranton PA 08/29/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT, Quiet Riot, Skid Row, Slaughter Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel NY 06/14/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT, Quiet Riot, Skid Row, Slaughter Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach NH 08/27/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT, Quiet Riot, Skid Row, Slaughter Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Atlantic City NJ 06/12/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT, Quiet Riot, Skid Row, Slaughter Rosemont Theatre Rosemont IL 06/06/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT, Quiet Riot, Skid Row, Slaughter Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver CO 09/06/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Billy Currington Main Street Armory Rochester NY 07/16/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Billy Currington Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach NH 06/18/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Bob Dylan and His Band Mandalay Bay Events Center Las Vegas NV 06/20/2020 07:00 PM AXS Bob Dylan and His Band White River Amphitheatre Auburn WA 06/07/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Bob Dylan and His Band Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel NY 07/12/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Hollywood Bowl Hollywood CA 06/18/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield WA 06/06/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven MS 06/28/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock AR 06/27/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN 07/02/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Boney James: Solid Tour 2020 The Lyric Theatre Birmingham AL 07/10/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Boney James: Solid Tour 2020 Mars Music Hall Huntsville AL 09/23/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Boyz II Men Kings Theatre Brooklyn NY 05/08/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Boyz II Men Casino Rama Resort Rama ON 07/17/2020 09:00 PM TMUSA Brett Eldredge Oxbow RiverStage Napa CA 07/24/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Brian Newman: After Dark MGM Northfield Park – Neon Room NORTHFIELD OH 06/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Brian Newman: After Dark MGM Northfield Park – Neon Room NORTHFIELD OH 06/13/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA BRIDGET KEARNEY & BENJAMIN LAZAR DAVIS, with STAR ROVER Turf Club ST PAUL MN 06/05/2020 09:00 PM ETIX Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour Ruoff Music Center Noblesville IN 05/16/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno NV 11/08/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Celtic Woman with The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta GA 12/19/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Chris Lake – Black Book Summer Tour Malkin Bowl Vancouver BC 06/06/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA City and Colour Budweiser Stage Toronto ON 08/07/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA clipping. Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank Boston MA 05/20/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Cody Jinks Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford IL 04/30/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Desus & Mero: God-level Knowledge Darts Tour Paramount Theatre Denver CO 08/05/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Desus and Mero: God-Level Knowledge Darts Tour Center Stage Theater Atlanta GA 08/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Dustin Lynch Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater Farmingville NY 06/13/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA East Conf. Qtrs: TBD at Bucks Rd 1 Hm Gm A Fiserv Forum Milwaukee WI 05/06/2020 12:00 AM TMUSA East Conf. Qtrs: TBD at Bucks Rd 1 Hm Gm C Fiserv Forum Milwaukee WI 05/08/2020 12:00 AM TMUSA Enrique Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020 The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center El Paso TX 11/18/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Prudential Center Newark NJ 10/17/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Amway Center Orlando FL 10/29/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin AT&T Center San Antonio TX 09/11/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Don Haskins Center El Paso TX 09/06/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Explosions In the Sky Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin TX 05/30/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Feed The Streetz Tour 2020 Barclays Center Brooklyn NY 05/15/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Flashback Funk Fest Landers Center Southaven MS 07/19/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Fred Cheng Casino Rama Resort Rama ON 06/07/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA Gary Clark Jr Oxbow RiverStage Napa CA 07/10/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic MTELUS Montreal QC 05/21/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA George Thorogood & The Destroyers Good To Be Bad Tour 45 Years of Rock The Paramount Huntington NY 09/24/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Gin Blossoms Iron City Birmingham AL 05/31/2020 07:30 PM EBRITE Gladys Knight Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno NV 05/23/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Granger Smith Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton MO 05/22/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Group Project LAstral Montréal QC 05/09/2020 08:30 PM TMUSA HAIM Agganis Arena Boston MA 10/02/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Hank Williams, Jr. Landers Center Southaven MS 07/17/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The Wiltern Los Angeles CA 06/01/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The Masonic San Francisco CA 05/30/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour Moore Theatre Seattle WA 05/28/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn NY 06/24/2020 08:00 PM AXS Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket Wireless Philadelphia PA 06/18/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless Detroit MI 06/27/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless Silver Spring MD 06/17/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless Charlotte NC 06/15/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour REBEL Toronto ON 06/22/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless Chicago IL 06/26/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour The HiFi Dallas Dallas TX 06/05/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston TX 06/06/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour Brooklyn Bowl Nashvile Nashville TN 06/29/2020 08:00 PM TWEB Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor Tour Paramount Theatre Denver CO 06/03/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA In Conversation with The Sopranos Casino Rama Resort Rama ON 07/18/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Infectious Grooves The Warfield San Francisco CA 06/13/2020 08:00 PM AXS Iration – Coastin Summer Tour w/ Tribal Seeds and special guests TBA Bold Point Park East Providence RI 07/25/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA IRATION – Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds McMenamins Historic Edgefield Troutdale OR 08/23/2020 06:00 PM ETIX Iration: Coastin Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and special guests TB Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM Albuquerque NM 08/26/2020 05:30 PM TMUSA IRATION-Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and special guests Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre , 07/18/2020 06:30 PM ETIX Island Empire Festival – Sammy J / Fiji / Anuhea / Maoli / More The Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa CA 07/11/2020 04:15 PM TMUSA J.B. Smoove Live Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas NV 07/18/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA JESSY LANZA 7th Street Entry MINNEAPOLIS MN 09/29/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Jessy Lanza Sleeping Village Chicago IL 10/01/2020 09:00 PM ETIX Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist Paramount Theatre Seattle WA 06/07/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Jimmy Eat World with The Front Bottoms Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta GA 08/06/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Jimmy Eat World with The Front Bottoms REBEL Toronto ON 08/18/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Jimmy Eat World with The Front Bottoms Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago IL 08/28/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA John Fogerty Oxbow RiverStage Napa CA 08/13/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band Moore Theatre Seattle WA 08/13/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA John Hiatt And The Jerry Douglas Band Uptown Theatre Napa (Will Call Only) Napa CA 08/07/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA John Hiatt And The Jerry Douglas Band The Depot Salt Lake City UT 08/16/2020 07:00 PM LIVN John Hiatt And The Jerry Douglas Band Paramount Theatre Denver CO 08/19/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Josh Turner Gillioz Theatre Springfield MO 06/12/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Victory Theatre Evansville IN 06/21/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA King Crimson The Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights OH 06/24/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA King Crimson Saenger Theatre New Orleans New Orleans LA 06/09/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA King Crimson Casino Rama Resort Rama ON 07/12/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA King Crimson – We Paint Electric Rhythm Colour Forest Hills Stadium Queens NY 06/19/2020 07:00 PM AXS King Crimson And Special Guest MECU Pavilion Baltimore MD 06/28/2020 07:30 PM LIVN King Crimson with Special Guests Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre , 06/12/2020 07:30 PM ETIX King Crimson with Special Guests The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine FL 06/05/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Lady Antebellum Ocean 2020 Tour Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel NY 07/16/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020 Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland CA 05/28/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta GA 06/27/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020 Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN 09/12/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Lady Gaga The Chromatica Ball Rogers Centre Toronto ON 08/09/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA LASSO & RANCH présentent le spectacle bénéfice Montréal à Nashville LAstral Montréal QC 04/08/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Led Zeppelin 2 plays III: A 50th Anniversary Celebration House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston TX 06/14/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Lee Brice Five Flags Center Dubuque IA 05/07/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Leo Dan City National Grove of Anaheim Anaheim CA 06/11/2020 08:00 PM AXS Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna Keller Auditorium Portland OR 07/30/2020 08:00 PM EVNU Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna The Palace Theatre Albany Albany NY 08/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna The Santander Performing Arts Center Reading PA 08/09/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem PA 08/16/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna The Modell Lyric Baltimore MD 06/12/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna Township Auditorium Columbia SC 07/09/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna Beacon Theatre New York NY 08/15/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna State Theatre Minneapolis MN 06/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna Fox Cities PAC Appleton WI 06/20/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna Peoria Civic Center Peoria IL 06/27/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & Jenna Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs CO 08/02/2020 08:00 PM AXS Miranda Lambert Minnesota State Fair Tickets St. Paul MN 08/27/2020 07:30 PM ETIX moe. The Caverns Pelham TN 06/27/2020 08:00 PM EBRITE Monqui and AEG present Bob Dylan And His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend OR 06/04/2020 06:00 PM ETIX Mother’s Day Good Music Fest Barclays Center Brooklyn NY 05/09/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA MYSTIC BRAVES 7th Street Entry MINNEAPOLIS MN 08/08/2020 08:30 PM ETIX Nahko And Medicine For The People Rialto Theatre-Tucson Tucson AZ 06/09/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour Crystal Ballroom Portland OR 11/17/2020 07:00 PM ETIX Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour Rams Head Live! Baltimore MD 12/04/2020 07:00 PM AXS Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour Terminal 5 New York NY 12/12/2020 07:00 PM AXS Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour Palladium Worcester MA 12/11/2020 07:00 PM EBRITE Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless Charlotte NC 12/01/2020 07:00 PM LIVN Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour Hard Rock Live Orlando Orlando FL 11/08/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. Tour Ogden Theatre Denver CO 11/21/2020 08:00 PM AXS Neil Sedaka Casino Rama Resort Rama ON 07/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA NF – The Search Tour Minnesota State Fair Tickets St. Paul MN 09/03/2020 07:30 PM ETIX NXT Live The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem PA 05/02/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Olafur Arnalds LOlympia Montreal QC 10/27/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Old Crow Medicine Show: Raise a Ruckus 2020 Tour The Pageant St Louis MO 04/23/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Old Crow Medicine Show: Raise a Ruckus 2020 Tour The Sylvee Madison WI 08/02/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Old Crow Medicine Show-Raise A Ruckus 2020 Tour Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach NH 07/11/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Orville Peck – Spring Tour 2020 The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless Charlotte NC 05/17/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Ozomatli Rialto Theatre-Tucson Tucson AZ 04/24/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Patti LaBelle Albany Civic Center Albany GA 06/12/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Paula Poundstone Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood NJ 10/08/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Platinum Blonde Casino Rama Resort Rama ON 05/08/2020 09:00 PM TMUSA Robin Trower Hoyt Sherman Place Des Moines IA 09/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Watch Party Rock Hall Celveland OH 05/02/2020 08:00 PM OTHER Rodrigo y Gabriela Oxbow RiverStage Napa CA 06/07/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Saved By The 90s House of Blues Orlando Orlando FL 05/08/2020 07:30 PM LIVN Scott Stapp The Paramount Huntington NY 06/17/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020 Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend OR 08/08/2020 05:00 PM ETIX Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020 FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine CA 06/26/2020 05:30 PM LIVN Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys Stateline NV 06/13/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020 MECU Pavilion Baltimore MD 07/26/2020 05:30 PM LIVN Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York NY 07/23/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh NC 07/17/2020 05:30 PM TMUSA Snow Patrol – Acoustic Tour Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco CA 10/06/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Snow Patrol – Acoustic Tour Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank Boston MA 10/26/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Snow Patrol – Acoustic Tour Town Hall New York NY 10/21/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Stabbing Westward – Dead & Gone Tour House of Blues Orlando Orlando FL 05/15/2020 06:00 PM LIVN STAND ATLANTIC w/ Special Guests Trash Boat, Super Whatevr+Jetty Bones House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless San Diego CA 07/11/2020 06:00 PM LIVN Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart W/ Gary Mule Deer Treasure Island Resort & Casino WELCH MN 07/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Tedeschi Trucks Band Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center Ft Lauderdale FL 08/18/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN – THE TEMPLE TOUR Fine Line MINNEAPOLIS MN 07/15/2020 08:00 PM ETIX THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN – The Temple Tour, All Ages McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland OR 06/20/2020 08:30 PM ETIX The Beach Boys ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield WA 09/06/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Beach Boys Uptown Theatre Napa (Will Call Only) Napa CA 07/08/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Beach Boys Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo New Buffalo MI 08/21/2020 09:00 PM TMUSA The Beach Boys Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola FL 09/30/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Charlie Daniels Band Macon Centreplex Coliseum Macon GA 09/26/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Charlie Daniels Band Charleston Municipal Auditorium Charleston WV 08/15/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Charlie Daniels Band The Arena at Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo Complex Corbin KY 10/24/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA The Charlie Daniels Band & The Marshall Tucker Band Knoxville Civic Auditorium Knoxville TN 10/23/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Charlie Daniels Band with Special Guests: The Marshall Tucker Band Akron Civic Theatre Akron OH 11/14/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA The Charlie Daniels Band: Fire On The Mountain Tour Florence Center Florence SC 10/22/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA The Laurie Berkner Band Cain Park Cleveland Heights OH 08/01/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA The Naked And Famous The Sinclair Cambridge MA 07/01/2020 07:45 PM AXS The Naked and Famous Old National Centre Indianapolis IN 06/22/2020 08:00 PM LIVN Three Days Grace Casino Rama Resort Rama ON 07/24/2020 09:00 PM TMUSA Toby Keith Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville KY 08/14/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Travis Tritt Township Auditorium Columbia SC 05/21/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Tusk & Eaglemania Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood NJ 09/25/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Two Evenings With Greensky Bluegrass – Two Day Ticket The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York NY 06/26/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Umphreys McGee MECU Pavilion Baltimore MD 06/27/2020 06:30 PM LIVN Umphreys McGee Savannah Civic Center – Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah GA 08/07/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Umphreys McGee First Avenue MINNEAPOLIS MN 08/15/2020 08:30 PM ETIX Umphreys McGee Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis IN 08/29/2020 06:30 PM LIVN Umphreys McGee Ascend Amphitheater Nashville TN 08/28/2020 07:00 PM LIVN WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS Turf Club ST PAUL MN 05/30/2020 09:00 PM ETIX WEATHERS, with MOBY RICH and KENZO CREGAN 7th Street Entry MINNEAPOLIS MN 05/31/2020 06:30 PM ETIX Whiskey Myers Ryman Auditorium Nashville TN 11/20/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Whose Live Anyway? Orpheum Theatre Sioux City IA 10/08/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Wilco + Sleater-Kinney: Its Time Summer 2020 Tour Forest Hills Stadium Queens NY 08/22/2020 06:00 PM AXS Wilco + Sleater-Kinney: Its Time Summer 2020 Tour Altria Theater Richmond VA 08/19/2020 08:00 PM ETIX Wilco + Sleater-Kinney: Its Time Summer 2020 Tour Ascend Amphitheater Nashville TN 08/16/2020 07:30 PM LIVN WRESTLEPALOOZA XVIII First Avenue MINNEAPOLIS MN 06/26/2020 08:00 PM ETIX WWE Monday Night RAW KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY 05/18/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA WWE Monday Night RAW Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville CT 04/27/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA WWE Presents NXT Live! Entertainment & Sports Arena Washington DC 05/01/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA

