Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin To Play Co-Headlining Tour

Latin superstars Enqrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are heading out on a co-headlining tour across North America this fall.

The 21-date joint trek will kick-off on September 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, followed by stops in Dallas, Chicago, Newark, Miami, and Orlando. They’ll appear at arenas across the country like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Montreal’s Centre Bell, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center before wrapping-up at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Rising Latin star Sebastian Yatra will provide support on all dates.

The pair have released chart-topping smash-hits over the past few decades. Iglesias rose to fame with hits like “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” and “Tonight,” and more recently, dropped singles “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon.” He’s set to release a new record later this year. Martin has garnered attention in the scene for hot tracks like “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and “She Bangs.” This year, he will drop a new record as well, featuring his most recent single “Tiburones.”

See the full list of the pair’s upcoming tour dates below.

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin | Co-Headlining Tour 2020