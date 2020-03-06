LATEST
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin To Play Co-Headlining Tour

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin To Play Co-Headlining Tour

Latin superstars Enqrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are heading out on a co-headlining tour across North America this fall. The 21-date joint trek will...

Latin superstars Enqrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are heading out on a co-headlining tour across North America this fall.

The 21-date joint trek will kick-off on September 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, followed by stops in Dallas, Chicago, Newark, Miami, and Orlando. They’ll appear at arenas across the country like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Montreal’s Centre Bell, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center before wrapping-up at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Rising Latin star Sebastian Yatra will provide support on all dates.

The pair have released chart-topping smash-hits over the past few decades. Iglesias rose to fame with hits like “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” and “Tonight,” and more recently, dropped singles “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon.” He’s set to release a new record later this year. Martin has garnered attention in the scene for hot tracks like “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and “She Bangs.” This year, he will drop a new record as well, featuring his most recent single “Tiburones.”

See the full list of the pair’s upcoming tour dates below.

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin | Co-Headlining Tour 2020

Saturday, September 5, 2020Phoenix, AZGila River Arena
Sunday, September 6, 2020El Paso, TXDon Haskins Center
Wednesday, September 9, 2020Edinburg, TXBert Ogden Arena
Friday, September 11, 2020San Antonio, TXAT&T Center
Saturday, September 12, 2020Houston, TXToyota Center
Sunday, September 13, 2020Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Thursday, September 17, 2020Los Angeles, CASTAPLES Center
Tuesday, September 22, 2020San Jose, CASAP Center
Thursday, September 24, 2020Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
Saturday, September 26, 2020Las Vegas, NVMGM Grand Garden Arena
Thursday, October 1, 2020Chicago, ILAllstate Arena
Tuesday, October 6, 2020Boston, MATD Garden
Thursday, October 8, 2020Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Saturday, October 10, 2020Montreal, QCCentre Bell
Wednesday, October 14, 2020Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
Thursday, October 15, 2020Washington, DCCapital One Arena
Saturday, October 17, 2020Newark, NJPrudential Center
Sunday, October 18, 2020New York, NYMadison Square Garden
Friday, October 23, 2020Miami, FLAmericanAirlines Arena
Thursday, October 29, 2020Orlando, FLAmway Center
Friday, October 30, 2020Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
