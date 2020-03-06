Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin To Play Co-Headlining Tour
Latin superstars Enqrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are heading out on a co-headlining tour across North America this fall.
The 21-date joint trek will kick-off on September 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, followed by stops in Dallas, Chicago, Newark, Miami, and Orlando. They’ll appear at arenas across the country like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Montreal’s Centre Bell, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and Los Angeles’ STAPLES Center before wrapping-up at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Rising Latin star Sebastian Yatra will provide support on all dates.
The pair have released chart-topping smash-hits over the past few decades. Iglesias rose to fame with hits like “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” and “Tonight,” and more recently, dropped singles “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon.” He’s set to release a new record later this year. Martin has garnered attention in the scene for hot tracks like “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and “She Bangs.” This year, he will drop a new record as well, featuring his most recent single “Tiburones.”
See the full list of the pair’s upcoming tour dates below.
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin | Co-Headlining Tour 2020
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|El Paso, TX
|Don Haskins Center
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|Edinburg, TX
|Bert Ogden Arena
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Tuesday, October 6, 2020
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Thursday, October 8, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|Montreal, QC
|Centre Bell
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Thursday, October 29, 2020
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Friday, October 30, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
