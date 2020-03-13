Festicket Launches ‘FlexTicket’ Option For Tickets Amid Cancellations

Festivalgoers have been feeling a sense of uncertainty as coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads globally. During this time, Festicket has launched the “FlexTicket.” Festicket, the world’s...

Festicket, the world’s largest platform for discovering and booking festival trips, said in a press release that the new “FlexTicket” initiative protects fans “in the uncertain times we find ourselves in.” Fans can be flexible by cancelling both ticket and package orders under any circumstances on partnered events with new bookings made up until April 30. Festicket noted that this inisitiave “removes these factors as barriers to them booking the experiences they love.”

Already, the move has been well received in the industry and has backing from over 150+ music promoters and events worldwide.

“This is a difficult time for people, communities, and businesses all over the world,” Festicket Founder & CEO Zack Sabban said in a press release. “As uncertainty continues to grow, we wanted to find a way to ease these feelings amongst our fans and the wider festival going community. We hope that FlexTicket policy will give festival-goers the confidence and peace of mind to continue about their lives, planing the types of experiences they look forward to this summer.”

Already, major festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed, while Ultra and SXSW have been cancelled until 2021. Live Nation released a statement yesterday, along with various promoters across the globe, to recommend the cancellation of all live entertainment events throughout the rest of the month.

For more information about FlexTicket, visit Festicket’s website.