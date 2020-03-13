Khalid, The 1975 Lined Up For Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival

Mo Pop Festival has revealed its 2020 lineup. R&B star Khalid and British pop-rockers The 1975 will headline the two-day bash, which is slated...

Mo Pop Festival has revealed its 2020 lineup. R&B star Khalid and British pop-rockers The 1975 will headline the two-day bash, which is slated to place on July 25 and 26. The former will continue to support his sophomore record Free Spirit while the latter will visit Mo Pop after claiming they will only play gender-balanced festivals.

Organizers of the Detroit-based festival also revealed a new location for the upcoming edition. This year’s fest will take over historic Fort Wayne, which previously housed 2013’s Oakaloosa Music Festival and is a frequent site of community events.

Other rising artists comprising the 2020 Mo Pop lineup include Kaytranada, Purity Ring, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Peach Pitt and Hippo Campus. The festival will feature two full stages for musical performances, plus food trucks, vintage video games, and locally-made crafts, promoter AEG Presents revealed to USA Today.

Mo Pop Festival has become a Detroit institution since its founding in 2013. Over the years, the fest has welcomed an eclectic mix of artists to Detroit, including G-Eazy, Young The Giant, Billie Eilish, Foster the People, Bon Iver and The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers. Its most recent edition welcomed breakout Grammy winner Lizzo, Ella Mai, King Princess and headliners Vampire Weekend and Tame Impala.

Check out the full Mo Pop Festival lineup in the official poster below.

2020 Mo Pop Festival Lineup