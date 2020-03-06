For the first time since 2007, Genesis is reuniting to play a handful of dates across the UK and Ireland. The Last Domino? reunion...

The Last Domino? reunion dates will kick-off this November 16 in Dublin at 3 Arena. From there, they’ll play in Liverpool, Leeds, and Birmingham, making stops at venues like Belfast’s SSE Arena, Utilita Arena in Newcastle, London’s O2 Arena, and Manchester Arena before wrapping-up at the SSE Arena in Glasgow. This will be the band’s first gig together since the Turn It on Again tour back in 2007 and will feature classic-era members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford. Long-time guitarist Daryl Stuermer and Collin’s son Nic on drums will also take the stage.

Just a few years ago, it seemed like the group would not reunite after Collins was unable to play drums because of nerve damage to his hands. However, back in 2015, Collins announced that he was “no longer officially retired” and began to play solo shows again in 2017. Two members won’t be making an appearance during the reunion: former guitarist Steve Hackett who quit the band in 1977, as well as original frontman Peter Gabriel who left in 1975 and hasn’t played a gig with the group since 1982.

At this time, there’s no word about the band heading to the states.

See the full list of Genesis’ reunion shows below.

Genesis | The Last Domino? Tour Dates 2020

November 16th – Dublin @ 3 Arena

November 19th – Belfast @ SSE Arena

November 23rd – Liverpool @ M&S Bank Arena

November 26th – Newcastle @ Utilita Arena

November 29th – London @ The O2

November 30th – London @ The O2

December 2nd – Leeds @ Leeds Direct Arena

December 5th – Birmingham @ Birmingham Arena

December 8th – Manchester @ Manchester Arena

December 11th – Glasgow @ SSE Arena