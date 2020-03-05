Live Nation Reveals ‘Ticket to Rock’ Promotion Deal

Rock music enthusiasts have the chance to score a promotional deal through Live Nation, allowing them to head-bang to their favorite artists for half-the...

Rock music enthusiasts have the chance to score a promotional deal through Live Nation, allowing them to head-bang to their favorite artists for half-the price.

The “Ticket To Rock” promotional deal includes a combination of shows, varying per venue. fans can have the chance to see Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Korn & Faith No More, Megadeth & Lamb of God, and Slipknot. Three shows start at $59, followed by four shows at $69 and five shows at $79. There are 27 participating venues across North America, including Camden’s BB&T Pavilion, Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Chicago, Charlotte’s PNC Pavilion, and Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre. See the full list of participating venues and ticket packages here.

Summer is coming, which means metal and heavy-rock groups are heading to outdoor amphitheaters and arenas across the country.

Breaking Benjamin just announced their forthcoming tour with the heavy-rockers of Bush, Theory of a Deadman, and Saint Asonia. They’ll be touring in support of their latest compilation LP, along with 2018’s Ember. Earlier this year, the metal masters of Disturbed also recently announced a trek to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut album The Sickness, as well as Korn and Faith No More, who will co-headline a trek. Earlier this year, Megadeth and Lamb of God revealed a lengthy co-headlining tour following frontman Dave Mustaine’s recovery from throat cancer last year, and Slipknot dropped Knotfest Roadshow dates with A Day To Remember.