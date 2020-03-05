Foo Fighters Announces First D.C. Jam Fest This July

Foo Fighters are bringing their Jam Festival to Washington, D.C. this summer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album. The D.C. Jam...

Foo Fighters are bringing their Jam Festival to Washington, D.C. this summer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album.

The D.C. Jam Fest will take place on July 4 at Landover, Maryland’s FedEx Field and feature a headlining performance from the Foo Fighters, as well as the rockers of Band of Horses, pop/R&B artist Pharrell Williams, and country star Chris Stapleton. The Go-Go;s, Durand Jones and The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny, and Radkey will also take the stage. This is the band’s latest edition of the festival, as they hosted the Cal Jam Festival in 2017 and 2018 in San Bernardino, California.

In addition to the music, fans can look forward to a BBQ competition, tailgate party, rides, and games at the “most explosive event of the year.”

The festival follows Foo Fighters’ spring 2020 tour, which will celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary by stopping in the same cities from their 1995 tour. They’ll appear in Oklahoma City, Green Bay, Grand Rapids, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, among other cities, before wrapping-up in Hamilton, Ontario late May. The group announced that they’ll be offering a fan-to-fan exchange through Twickets for the tour to “ensure a safe, fair place for people to sell or buy spare tickets.”

Foo Fighters’ debut self-titled record was released on July 4, 1995 via Roswell and Capitol Records. The LP features singles “This Is a Call,” “I’ll Stick Around,” “For All The Cows,” and “Big Me.”

