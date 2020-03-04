Breaking Benjamin Drops Tour Dates With Bush, Theory of a Deadman

The hard-rockers of Breaking Benjamin will hit the road this summer with a string of musical guests to support their most recent album. The...

The hard-rockers of Breaking Benjamin will hit the road this summer with a string of musical guests to support their most recent album.

The massive tour will kick-off in Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live, followed by gigs in Camden, Cuyahoga Falls, Dallas, Nashville, Tampa, and Phoenix. They’ll appear at outdoor venues and amphitheaters throughout the summer like Hartford’s XFINITY Theater, Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, The Amphihteater at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque, and Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheatre before wrapping-up at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. At this time, a St. Louis gig is to-be-determined.

Breaking Benjamin will be joined by the rockers of Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia, and Cory Marks.

Aurora, Breaking Benjamin’s latest compilation LP, dropped this past January, scoring the top spot on the US Rock and Hard charts. It’s the band’s latest release since 2018’s Ember, which garnered attention for tracks “Red Cold River,” “Torn In Two,” and “Tourniquet.” The group, best-known for early 2000’s hits like 2006’s “Diary of Jane” and “Until The End” and “So Cold” and “Sooner or Later” from 2004’s We Are Not Alone, has remained a staple in the rock community.

The English rockers of Bush, best-known for late ’90s hits like “Comedown” and “Glycerine,” haven’t released a new record since 2017’s Black and White Rainbows. New music is expected for the group, as they’ve dropped the single “Flowers on a Grave” earlier this year. Theory of a Deadman, on the other hand, will be touring in support of their 2020 record Say Nothing – their first since 2017’s Wake Up Call. The Canadian rock group has several successful singles over the past decade, including “Not Meant To Be,” “Bad Girlfriend,” and “All or Nothing.”

Presale tickets are currently available today, March 4, and general on sale tickets begin this Friday, March 6.

See Breaking Benjamin’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Breaking Benjamin | Summer 2020 Tour Dates

July 15 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 18 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 21 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 24 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 26 — Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 27 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 30 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 1 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 2 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 4 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 6 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Aug. 7 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 10 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 11 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 13 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 21 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

Aug. 26 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Amphitheater

Aug. 31 — Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak—Chin Pavilion

Sept. 5 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sept. 6 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

TBA — St. Louis Mo. @ TBA