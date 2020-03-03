Marshmello Announces Joytime: Into The Melloverse Tour

Masked EDM sensation Marshmello is heading “Into the Melloverse” for a North American tour this year. The “Joytime: Into The Melloverse Tour” will kick-off...

Masked EDM sensation Marshmello is heading “Into the Melloverse” for a North American tour this year.

The “Joytime: Into The Melloverse Tour” will kick-off on August 28 in Atlanta, Georgia, followed by gigs in Philadelphia, Montreal, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. Along the way, Marshmello will appear at venues like The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and Seattle’s Wamu Theater before wrapping-up at The Forum in Los Angeles early October. Throughout the outing, Galantis, Nghtmre, and Svdden Death will provide support, with more opening acts to be determined.

Ahead of the tour, Marshmello can be found performing at a variety of festivals, including Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Hangout Music Festival in Alabama, Cincinnati’s Bunbury Music Festival, Baltimore’s Infield Fest, and Ottawa’s RBC Bluesfest.

Marshmello, whose real name is Christopher Comstock, first garnered attention back in 2016 with his debut LP Joytime, known for “Keep It Mello” with Omar Linx. He followed-up the record with Joytime II; the sophomore album garnered massive attention, earning the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Dance Chart. During that year, he also topped the charts with the smash-hit track “Happier” with Bastille, garnering over a billion streams on Spotify. This past summer, he returned with Joytime III, which features the single “Rescue Me” with post-hardcore group A Day To Remember.

The DJ also made some noise in the music industry when he performed a virtual concert inside the video game Fortnite last year. An estimated 10 million concurrent users attended the event. Although it wasn’t the first virtual concert, as they’ve been in-the-works over the past decade, this specific show connected million of people’s avatars on a massive scale within the game itself. Then, last fall, Marshmello returned to the virtual world once again with Kane Brown; the pair performed on Good Morning America, but the show was available to watch in virtual reality. It was the first performance ever that was accessible in person, on national television, and in virtual reality simultaneously.

See Marshmello’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

August 28 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

August 31 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

September 2 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

September 4 — Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

September 5 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

September 9 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

September 12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

September 15 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

September 17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

September 22 — Denver, CO @ 1st Bank Center

September 23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair Outdoors

September 25 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

September 26 — Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater

September 27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 29 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic

October 2 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum