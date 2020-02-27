Marshmello, DaBaby To Headline Infield Fest 2020

InfieldFest is returning to Baltimore this year featuring headlining performances from stars like Marshmello and DaBaby amid the Preakness 145 games. The festival, dubbed...

The festival, dubbed “Maryland’s biggest party,” will take place at the Thoroughbred racing’s legendary Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course for a one-day event on May 16. For the fest’s 12th year, EDM powerhouse and multi-platinum producer Marshmello will provide a headlining performance, followed by rapper DaBaby, hip-hop singer Quinn XCII, DJ Diesel, and dance-pop duo Two Friends. Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D will also take the stage, as well as up-and-coming electronic artist Gattuso.

“InfieldFest 2020 will blend 1/ST’s entertainment, racing and hospitality offerings to provide a unique and fully engaging experience for our fans,” 1/ST Live evp of entertainment, Jimmy Vargas, said in a statement. “It’s going to be unforgettable!”

This year, the festival has included re-imagined food and beverage concessions, as well as interactive installations and trackside views of the race course. Additionally, fans can experience BET, a product of 1/ST Technology, which will offer onsite wagering lounges.

Currently, general admission passes are available, along with VIP options like Mug Club, Mug & Vine Club, and Comfort VIP.

Preakness Stakes will take place from May 14 to 16. Grab tickets to the event here.