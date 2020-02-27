The Used Cancel European Tour But Tease “Big News”

The Used have cancelled their upcoming UK and European tour dates, however, the emo-rock group cited some “big news” as reasoning for cutting the...

The Used have cancelled their upcoming UK and European tour dates, however, the emo-rock group cited some “big news” as reasoning for cutting the gigs.

The band was supposed to perform overseas to support their latest LP, Heartwork, hitting cities across the UK, as well as Paris, Milan, Zurich, and Moscow. However, the shows have now been cancelled. The band noted that fans should keep an eye out on social media to await some sort of news.

“We are very sorry to announce that we will not be able to come to the UK and Europe in May & June,” the band said in a statement. “An opportunity has arisen for The Used that we absolutely couldn’t turn down. (Big news update to be revealed ASAP!). We apologize to all our fans who already made plans to see us and we promise to make it up to you very very soon.”

The Used noted that their appearance at Slam Dunk has also been cancelled, and while they said it’s a “killer lineup,” tickets for their headlining shows can be refundable at point of purchase.

Fans are speculating about what the “big news” could be. Some have pointed to a video of The Used singer Bert McCracken where he states “I feel like I’m in My Chemical Romance. You can probably catch us on tour with My Chemical Romance in the fall. We’ll see.” Recently, My Chemical Romance returned to the music scene for the first time in seven years and dropped a batch of world reunion tour dates. Others are pointing to shows with pop-punk powerhouse blink-182.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Below are The Used’s cancelled tour dates.

The Used | Tour Dates 2020 – CANCELLED

May 23 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 24 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 26 – London, UK @ Lafayette

May 27 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

May 30 – Paris, France @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 31 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

June 02 – Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

June 03 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

June 09 – Moscow, Russia @ Arbat Hall

June 10 – St Petersburg, Russia @ Zal