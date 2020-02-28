Live Nation Urban Announces Partnership With NBA’s Chris Paul

Live Nation Urban has announced a new partnership with NBA star Chris Paul, along with his Chris Paul Family Foundation and North Carolina Agricultural...

Live Nation Urban has announced a new partnership with NBA star Chris Paul, along with his Chris Paul Family Foundation and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University. Their joint initiative will work to provide internships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities, particularly North Carolina A&T University.

“We are excited to partner with Chris Paul and North Carolina A&T to offer this great opportunity to their students,” shared Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. “One of my goals for Live Nation Urban has always been to introduce young African American future executives to the live music Industry. We are disproportionately underrepresented in this space, and it will take programs like these and partners like Chris and NC A&T, to help change that narrative.”

The partnership aligns with the HBCU’s new course within its School of Business, which was introduced by Paul in conjunction with Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse, Ph.D. The class, titled Special Topics in Management, delves into the business practices surrounding sports, media and entertainment.

“Access through education helps level the playing field and true leadership comes from knowledge,” Paul said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to expanding the partnership with A&T and Live Nation Urban and seeing the future results of our efforts.”

University staff shared the same excitement over the new opportunity for its students.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Chris Paul and Live Nation Urban in providing these tremendous opportunities for our college,” said NC A&T’s School of Business dean Kevin James, Ph.D. “Our students have been very excited to be part of this experience as they are being introduced to a whole new world of opportunity in an active and engaging way.”

While Paul did not attend NC A&T, the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard has dedicated his philanthropy to North Carolina communities through his foundation. The Chris Paul Family Foundation has partnered with charities like Make-A-Wish, the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs and also awards annual scholarships to students attending Paul’s alma mater Wake Forest University.