The King of Country George Strait snagged the top spot on Monday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Strait will play Notre Dame Stadium in August as part of his limited shows outside of Las Vegas. Strait will be just the third musician to headline Notre Dame Stadium following Garth Brooks and Billy Joel.

The Rolling Stones took the No. 2 spot as they’ve become a familiar presence on the best-sellers. Their No Filter shows in Minneapolis and Louisville both landed in the top 5. The band will hit 15 stadiums this summer, with their Atlanta show rounding out the top 20.

The Music Man on Broadway took the No. 3 spot. Hugh Jackman will star in the production, which kicks off in September 2020. Dave Chappelle’s stand-up show in Connecticut rounded out the top 5.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 2, 2020

1. George Strait, Chris Stapleton & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN)

2. The Rolling Stones (May 16, 2020 @ US Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN)

3. The Music Man (November 7, 2020 @ Winter Garden Theatre – New York, NY)

4. The Rolling Stones (June 14, 2020 @ Cardinal Stadium – Louisville, KY)

5. Dave Chappelle (May 9, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT)

6. Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks (March 2, 2020 @ AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL)

7. BTS – Bangtan Boys (May 30, 2020 @ Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON)

8. Les Miserables (April 23, 2020 @ San Jose Center For The Performing Arts – San Jose, CA)

9. Masters Golf Tournament – Practice Round (April 8, 2020 @ Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, GA)

10. Aventura (March 2, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)

11. Post Malone (March 14, 2020 @ MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV)

12. Bon Jovi (June 20, 2020 @ T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV)

13. Tool (May 29, 2020 @ Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA)

14. Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress Party (October 31, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)

15. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (March 6, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)

16. Lit In AC: Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Ja Rule & State Property (April 4, 2020 @ Boardwalk Hall Arena – Atlantic City, NJ)

17. Billie Eilish (March 24, 2020 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)

18. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks (March 3, 2020 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)

19. Joe Bonamassa (August 9, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)

20. The Rolling Stones (July 9, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA)