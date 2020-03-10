HAIM To Play Deli Shows To Support Forthcoming LP

The pop-rock girl group HAIM will head out on a brief tour hitting delicatessens across the U.S. to support new music. “Our first show...

“Our first show ever was at canters deli in 2000 so we decided we want to play shows at different delis across America to celebrate our new record,” HAIM said in a statement. “We’ve never done anything like this before so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live. Maybe some new ones??”

The tour will kick-off Tuesday in New York City at an unnamed deli, followed by gigs in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles. Fans interested in attending the shows can sign up via this form.

HAIM announced the news this week, noting that they’ll be dropping their third LP, Women in Music III, on April 24. The album will feature their latest single “The Steps,” as well as previously-released songs “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It,” and “Hallelujah.” The group, which consists of sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, first broke onto the scene in 2013 with their debut record Days Are Gone. From there, they went on to record 2017’s Something to Tell You. They are best-known for tracks “The Wire” and “The Steps.”

See HAIM’s upcoming deli dates below.

HAIM | Deli Tour 2020

March 10 — New York City, NY

March 11 — Washington, D.C.

March 13 — Chicago, IL