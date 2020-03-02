Halsey, Taylor Swift Lined Up For Atlanta’s Capital One JamFest

Capital One JamFest just announced that Halsey, another A-list performer and pop superstar, will join the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. Halsey, who...

Halsey, who just dropped her third studio album Manic, has been continuing to climb the pop charts over the past few years, garnering attention with smash-hit tracks like “Without Me,” “Graveyard,” and “Bad At Love,” as well as featured appearances on singles “Closer” with the Chainsmokers, “Boy With Luv” with BTS, and “East Side” with Benny Blanco and Khalid. She has become the first artist to ranks at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously on Billboard’s Hot 100 Pop Songs radio airplay chart.

As previously-announced, 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning pop icon and 2019’s American Music Award’s Artist of the Decade Taylor Swift will close-out the March Madness festival. Tayla Parx, a rising pop artist who just released her debut record We Need To Talk last April, will open the event, providing a full female lineup for the first time at the Capital One JamFest.

Parx, Halsey, and Swift will take the stage on Sunday, April 5 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta ahead of the National Championship on Monday, April 6. Due to high demand and likely sellout, the City of Atlanta is asking interested fans to register for the free concert online to help public safety officials manage the crowd. Capital One cardholders can access tickets starting Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. ET to 11:59 ET or as supplies last. General Public tickets will head on sale Thursday, March 5 at 9 a.m. ET. Tickets will be non-transferable and non-refundable.

Register for the event here. For more information, visit ncaa.com/capitalonejamfest.