‘Hamilton’ Star Miguel Cervantes Returns To Broadway

Five months after the death of his daughter, Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes is stepping back into the spotlight of the Broadway role. Cervantes and...

Five months after the death of his daughter, Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes is stepping back into the spotlight of the Broadway role.

Cervantes and his wife Kelly tragically lost their 3-year-old daughter Adelaide in October after the toddler spent her short life suffering from seizures. Only days after her death, the actor was called up from starring in Chicago’s production of Hamilton to playing the titular role on Broadway full-time. He previously performed on the Great White Way as an understudy for Lin-Manuel Miranda before relocating to Chicago in September 2016.

“The call came just four days after Adelaide’s passing,” Cervantes shared with People magazine. “We are not overly religious people, but the timing was almost unbelievable.”

Miguel will begin his Broadway stint as Hamilton‘s leading man March 3, though Kelly and their 7-year-old son will remain in their Chicago home through the end of the school year. While the couple expressed excitement over Miguel’s run on Broadway, they also acknowledged the impact the Windy City has had on them, particularly through their work with the Chicago-based Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy in honor of their daughter.

As the family looks ahead to what’s next, they are dedicated to keeping their daughter’s memory alive through continued awareness efforts.

“It energizes both of us that we will now have the opportunity to share Adelaide and her story with all of these people in New York,” Kelly told People. “They might not have met her, but they will feel her energy through us. There is a whole city of people who can benefit from that and I’m excited to share her and her memory and all the lessons she taught us.”

“Adelaide will color everything we do from this point forward,” Miguel added. “Her story and her struggles will have an unbelievable effect on who we are and how we see the world and how we move through space. We will always have her life in our life. Now it’s about how we use that experience to go out and change the world. That’s how she will live on and how her story will continue.”