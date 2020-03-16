iHeart Radio 2020 Music Awards Postponed Due To Virus

The iHeartRadio 2020 Music Awards has been postponed to a later date due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Organizers released a statement Monday...

Organizers released a statement Monday morning, noting that the highly-anticipated show will take place at a new, rescheduled date amid safety precautions.

“As you may know, the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles recently announced that it is officially closed for events through at least March 31,” the statement reads. “This includes the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards scheduled to air Sunday, March 29 on FOX. The safety of our guests, employees, artists and partners is our main priority. iHeartMedia and FOX will plan to reschedule at the appropriate time and will provide more information and relevant updates as they become available.”

Refunds will be issued to ticket holders, however, voting will still continue for eight fan-voted categories including Best Fan Army through Friday, March 27. Then, winners will be announced shortly after.

The iHeartRadio 2020 Music Awards was slated to be hosted by Usher, with performances by Halsey, Lizzo, and Justin Bieber. Leading pop sensations Taylor Swift, Halsey, Billie Eilish, and Shawn Mendes are among the nominated artists, as well as hip-hop stars Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and DaBaby.

A rescheduled date has not been announced at this time.