James Taylor Takes Top Spot On Weekend Best-Sellers

Singer-songwriter James Taylor took the best-selling event spot over the weekend, according to Ticket Club sales data. Taylor’s show at Fenway Park this summer with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin took the No. 1 spot. The “Fire and Rain” singer took additional best-sellers spots for his Clarkston and Houston shows. Taylor’s newest studio album American Standard came out just last week.

Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire are joining forces for a summer tour as well. Their Jones Beach show took the No. 2 spot, with their Bristow, Concord and Quincy shows landing further down the top 20. The Rolling Stones came in at No. 3 for their Nashville concert. The Stones’ No Filter tour took a total of five spots on the top 20.

Last night’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers landed at No. 4. The Lakers took the victory 122-114. Billie Eilish rounded out the top 5 for her San Francisco show.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 1, 2020

1. James Taylor, Brandi Carlile & Shawn Colvin (June 21, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)

2. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (August 15, 2020 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY)

3. The Rolling Stones (May 20, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)

4. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers (March 1, 2020 @ Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA)

5. Billie Eilish (April 7, 2020 @ Chase Center – San Francisco, CA)

6. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (August 22, 2020 @ Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA)

7. The Rolling Stones (July 5, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)

8. James Taylor & Jackson Browne (June 13, 2020 @ DTE Energy Music Center – Clarkston, MI)

9. Kane Brown, Chris Lane & Russell Dickerson (May 8, 2020 @ TaxSlayer Center – Moline, IL)

10. The Rolling Stones (June 27, 2020 @ The Dome at America’s Center – St. Louis, MO)

11. George Strait, Chris Stapleton & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN)

12. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (June 24, 2020 @ Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA)

13. Aventura (March 2, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)

14. BTS – Bangtan Boys (May 9, 2020 @ Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas, TX)

15. James Taylor & Jackson Browne (May 16, 2020 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)

16. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (June 27, 2020 @ Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA)

17. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (June 23, 2020 @ Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City, MO)

18. The Rolling Stones (May 8, 2020 @ SDCCU Stadium – San Diego, CA)

19. Celine Dion (March 7, 2020 @ Prudential Center – Newark, NJ)

20. The Rolling Stones (May 29, 2020 @ Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas, TX)