Janelle Monae Will Headline NYC Pride Island 2020

Janelle Monae has been announced as this year’s headlining artist at this year’s NYC Pride. The 2020 Pride Island Festival, which is slated to...

Janelle Monae has been announced as this year’s headlining artist at this year’s NYC Pride.

The 2020 Pride Island Festival, which is slated to take place from Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28, will feature a handful of stars to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Monae, 34, will lead the weekend’s event, followed by performances from indie-rock’s Betty Who, punk group Pussy Riot, Luisa Sonza, and DJ duo Coco & Breezy.

“Pride means so much to so many of us, and to have the opportunity to share my live performance during Pride has always been a dream,” Monae said in a statement. “Celebrating Pride in NYC is a rite of passage for a queer person. I am grateful for the community it creates, and I can’t wait to party with everyone.”

Monae, an activist in the LGBTQ+ community, returned to the music scene in 2018 with Dirty Computer. The LP, which followed 2013’s Electric Lady, garnered attention with tracks “Make Me Feel,” “Django Jane,” and “Pynk,” earning the No. 6 spot on the Billboard 200. She has expressed her continued support for the LGBTQ+ community, noting that she identifies with both bisexuality and pansexuality.

Previously, NYC Pride was headlined by Madonna for its 50th edition, and prior, the stage was graced by artists like Tove Lo, Tegan and Sara, Patti Labelle, and Kylie Minogue. View Mastercard ticket packages for the Pride Island Festival here.

Events will span from June 14 to 28, leading up to the famous NYC Pride March on June 28. Rallies, parties, and lectures will take place – some free and others ticketed – that are spread across the city, bringing together five million attendees. See the full list of events via NYCPride.org/events.