Jimmy Eat World Plots Co-Headlining Tour With The Front Bottoms

The rockers of Jimmy Eat World have announced a North American summer co-headlining trek with The Front Bottoms. The “Criminal Energy” outing follows Jimmy...

The rockers of Jimmy Eat World have announced a North American summer co-headlining trek with The Front Bottoms.

The “Criminal Energy” outing follows Jimmy Eat World’s several festival appearances, including Chain Fest in California, Lollapalooza Stockholm, Denmark’s Rosklide Festival, and Rock Werchter. The group will play a show to open the tour early August in Atlanta with Turnover, and from there, the remaining dates on tour will be co-headlined with indie-rockers of The Front Bottoms and opening support from Joyce Manor/Turnover, varying per show. They’ll stop in cities like New York, Baltimore, Boston, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Denver before wrapping-up in Phoenix, Arizona early September.

“Whether we’ve slept on your floor after the ’97 basement show or you’ve just recently heard about us, we will have something you’d be into catching Live,” Jimmy Eat World said of the new shows.

Jimmy Eat World will be touring in support of 2019’s LP Surviving; the record follows 2016’s Integrity Blues and Damage from 2013. The group is best-known for early 2000s hits like 2001’s Bleed American, which went Platinum in the U.S. for tracks like “The Middle” and “Sweetness,” followed by 2004’s Futures, known tracks for “Pain” and “Work.”

The Front Bottoms, who have steadily risen to fame in the indie-rock scene, last released the record Going Grey in 2017. They’ve garnered attention throughout the years with their breakthrough LP Talon of the Hawk, which features the smash-hit “Twin Size Mattress,” as well as tunes “Peach” and “Funny You Should Ask.”

See the full round of tour dates below.

Visit Ticket Club to find tickets to see Jimmy Eat World and The Front Bottoms on tour this year

Jimmy Eat World + The Front Bottoms | Criminal Energy Tour 2020

08/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy (only Jimmy Eat World headlining)

08/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

08/09 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

08/11 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/16 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

08/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park

08/21 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballrom

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

08/31 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/04 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre